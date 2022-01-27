Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE is committed to supporting all efforts aimed at enhancing people’s quality of life and ensuring their well-being and happiness. Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came during his visit to Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022 on Thursday. He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The largest healthcare and laboratory event in the Middle East and North Africa region, which concluded on Thursday, featured the participation of around 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

All sectors resume full activities

Sheikh Mohammed said that over the last two years, the country has demonstrated its success in effectively responding to the global pandemic and overcoming its repercussions while ensuring that all sectors resumed full activity. “This has enabled the emirate to become one of the first cities in the world to reopen for international meetings and explore ways in which the world can accelerate recovery at the social, economic and health levels,” he noted.

Safest place

Welcoming the participants, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Dubai provides the safest environment for participants from around the world to discuss ideas and exchange knowledge and insights that contribute to creating a better future for humanity. The UAE places the highest priority on strengthening the capabilities of the healthcare sector and advancing efforts to improve the health of people.”

Appreciate medical professionals

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation to all the medical professionals in the healthcare sector and also highlighted the exemplary partnership between the country’s public and private sectors. Arab Health

During his visit, His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations and solutions being showcased by international companies in the field of diagnostics and treatment. He was also briefed on the various sectors and areas featured at Arab Health 2022, which include medical equipment and devices, imaging and diagnostics, wellness and prevention, healthcare infrastructure, IT systems and solutions, and orthopaedics and physiotherapy rehabilitation.

During his visit, he was also accompanied by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammad Al Hamad, Chairman of the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH); Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA); and Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Mega event

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East 2022 featured the participation of several leading global companies specialised in the fields of medical equipment, advanced diagnostic technologies and therapeutic solutions, namely Siemens, Elektra, General Electric, Philips, LG, United Imagine, Medtronic, General Motors and others. Countries that participated in the event included USA, China, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, India, and Russia.