Dubai: The UAE has participated in the seventh meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ health ministers and the 84th GCC Health Ministers General Conference in Bahrain recently, in the presence of GCC Health Ministers.

The UAE’s participation came in line with the country’s ongoing efforts to push for a unified health strategy, promote and implement joint Gulf action, boost joint efforts in promoting health projects, improve the performance of GCC health systems and enhance the GCC’s cooperation and integration.

The UAE’s delegation was led by Abdul Rahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention. He was accompanied by Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector.

Consolidating Gulf health systems

The meeting, chaired by Dr Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, Bahrain’s Minister of Health, aimed to strengthen health coordination among the member-states. The UAE’s presence also comes in line with the government’s strategy, which focuses on consolidating the Gulf health systems and enhancing its practical outcomes, to improve the quality of life and the well-being of the Gulf community.

Al Owais stressed the importance of the UAE’s involvement in the meetings of the GCC Health Council in order to consolidate strategic cooperation in the field of health and exchange experiences and best practices in health care and quality of life.

Dealing with health challenges

He hailed the efforts and fruitful results achieved, which helped promote joint health projects, especially with regard to fighting epidemics and pandemics, reviewing the progress achieved by the GCC countries in facing such health challenges and promoting the implementation of comprehensive health coverage, which raises the level and efficiency of health care.

The UAE Health Minister said: “I am fully confident that the decisions and recommendations resulting from the meetings would enhance joint coordination and cooperation in a way that improves the health and quality of life in Gulf societies.”

Meeting agenda

Dr Al Rand stated that the seventh meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee focused on following up on the decisions of the Supreme Council in the health field and the implementation of international health regulations and healthy cities, as well as the efforts of GCC countries to confront the pandemic.

The meeting also reviewed the registration and classification of health specialties, strategic dialogues between the GCC countries and brotherly and friendly countries in the health field.