Abu Dhabi: A new mobile mammogram clinic will offer breast cancer screenings in Al Ain, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced on Monday.
The mobile clinic will aim to increase access to mammograms, and includes a high-precision mammography system, as well as two dressing rooms and a reception area.
The clinic was inaugurated today in the presence of SEHA officials and executives from health care tech firms, EIN Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers.
Excellent patient care
“At SEHA, we strive to apply the latest technology to patient care and are continuously looking at how we can bring excellent patient care closer to people’s homes. Through our partnerships with Siemens Healthineers and EIN Healthcare, the launch of the mobile mammogram clinic will offer people across Abu Dhabi Emirate the latest technology coupled with convenience and leading patient care. We hope this new mobile facility will encourage even more people to access vital preventive health care services and, ultimately, save many lives too,” said Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, group chief operations officer at SEHA.
Twice a year
“We are deeply committed to educating patients about the importance of preventive examinations. To underline our efforts, we have successfully increased the percentage of Thiqa female patients aged 40 to 69 who have undergone mammograms from 28 per cent in 2012 to 80.5 per cent in 2020. Through our mobile mammogram clinic, we aim to further increase this number and urge women, who are over the age of 40 or have risk-factors, to ensure they are getting mammogram checks every two years,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting chief executive officer at SEHA’s clinic and medical centre division, the Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS).
The mobile clinic can be climate controlled for the comfort of patients, and includes an electric wheelchair lift for patients of determination. It will visit SEHA health centres in Al Ain, and be used for awareness campaign activities.