Officials and delegates at the inauguration of the The 25th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, at Dubai World Trade Centre today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The 25th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday. Running until July 1, the world’s largest international annual scientific dental conference and exhibition is bringing together more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries.

Organisers said the holding of the in-person event “reflects the growing momentum of Dubai’s post-pandemic economic recovery, which is creating new opportunities for a range of sectors”.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, inaugurated the silver edition. He toured the exhibition area, accompanied by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of DHA; Dr Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor, Assistant Undersecretary, Ministry of Health and Prevention and Director of Dubai Medical District; Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, executive chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and chairman of INDEX Holding; and other prominent participants from the dental community.

Visitors at the 25th edition of UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition. Image Credit: Supplied

Guest of Honour

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is this year’s guest of honour, in recognition of the country’s key role and contribution to the success of AEEDC Dubai over the last 25 years.

Dr Al Madani said: “Over the last 25 years, AEEDC Dubai has made a strong impact on the global dental community by fostering the exchange of new insights and knowledge on state-of-the-art advances in dentistry.”

“AEEDC Dubai also provided a high-profile platform for showcasing the latest technologies in dentistry and created opportunities for 2,372 sought-after speakers to share their ideas and insights with the global dental industry. AEEDC has featured more than 584,449 registered visitors, 38,128 participating companies and a total of 326 specialised workshops,” he added.

Major milestone

Dr Nasser Al Malik, chairman, AEEDC Dubai, noted: “This year’s edition marks a major milestone in the journey of AEEDC Dubai. This year’s scientific programme was carefully put together to tackle key topics, highlight recent advancements in oral health care during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a platform for specialists to discuss the latest findings and developments of the year 2021 in all areas of dental care.”