Dubai: Only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter some public places in Abu Dhabi from August 20, it was announced on Monday.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter some public places, after vaccinating 93 per cent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health.
What spots does the decision include?
The decision covers shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities and all other retail outlets not within shopping centres, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies.
The decision also applies to health clubs, resorts, museums and cultural centres, theme parks, universities and institutes, schools and nurseries.
Effective from August 20, the decision doesn’t apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, or to children aged 15 and under.