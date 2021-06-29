Dubai: UAE healthcare provider Thumbay Group has announced its ‘Online Summer Health Festival 2021’, which runs from July 1 to August 31.
The festival is divided into six segments: Newborn Care, Children Care, Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Elderly Care. It will feature different contests each week, including a Kids Talent Show, Summer Walking Challenge, Weight Loss Contest, Online Baby Show 2021, Online Supermom Contest, Dental Hygiene Champion, Delivery Booking Bonanza and a Pain Assessment Programme.
Prizes and gifts
Prizes include such laptops, iPads, mobile phones, gift vouchers and cash prizes worth Dh15,000. All the contesting participants are also entitled upon registration to free dental consultation, free eye test at ZO&MO, and free Body & Soul day-pass alongside an antibody test for Dh50, PCR test for Dh90 and several other prizes and gifts.
Summer vibes
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said: “Our Summer Health Festival is a unique initiative and a one-of-its-kind event being done in the UAE in these times. Summer is here and as we are still in the midst of a raging pandemic where travel restrictions, sudden lockdowns and new variants are a reality, we feel it was important to create an event for the society which not only helps the community stay connected and engaged, but also gives them the opportunity to win big whilst encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle in a fun way.”
Something for everyone
Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division, said: “All the contests are well thought out and carefully designed by our team of doctors and wellness experts, keeping in mind the population demographics. It is a fact that participating in community events help people achieve their health and wellness goals quickly and in a more effective way.”