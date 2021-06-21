1 of 8
SAUCE DUBAI: This newly opened 1950s era burger joint serves some of the most crazy looking milkshakes in town. The home-grown restaurant, which is located along the Dubai Canal, has already gone viral on social media thanks to its eccentric decor, which pay homage to famous diners from the past. Location: Al Habtoor City. Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/SauceDubai
BLACK TAP: This burger place is known for its crazy monster milkshakes. The shakes themselves kind of count as a full dessert. My favourite is the birthday cake, but cookies and cream supreme or the Brooklyn Blackout are a fan favourite. This month Black Tap even launched a vegan shake option. Location Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rixos Premium, Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Cost Dh69
Image Credit: Supplied
SUGARFACTORY: The Marsh Me Allow shake is made with marshmallows combined with homemade cookies, nutella, hazelnut and caramel ice cream. Garnished with mixed candies and a chocolate coated on the glass wall. It's tasty, it's crazy and it's a lot of fun. Location City Walk, La Mer, Festival City Cost Dh90
Image Credit: Supplied
THE SHAKE COLONY: This milkshake shop is a small little spot in the heart of Qusais. They serve various different milkshake flavours and crazy shakes for a good price. The regular shakes cost Dh7, while the crazy shakes start at Dh9. Location: Qusais, Block C, Sheikh Rashid Colony Cost: Dh18 for a crazy shake Timings Daily from 12pm to 12am
Image Credit: Supplied
ICE LAB: I discovered ice lab on Instagram, as one does. And went to visit their little shop in the most random residential area in Meydan. They make a huge selection of shakes, served in a glass Nutella like jar. The crowd favourite is the Lotus with Nutella, but you can explore an entire list of different shake flavours including pistachio, Ferrero Rocher, Galaxy and popcorn just to name a few. Location Al Meydan Rd, behind Al Qouz Pond Park, Al Khawaneej 1 behind Al Mamsha and Nadd Al Hamar Cost Shakes start from Dh20 Timings Daily from 10am to 12am and on weekends until 2am
Image Credit: Instagram.com/icelab
CIRCLE CAFE: This monster shake is on their secret menu, which means you have to make a special request when you are ordering your food. It is huge and good for more than two people. Location Dubai Mall Branch Cost Dh135 Timings Daily from 10am to 12am Contact 04 3380049
Image Credit: instagram.com/3muskeaters
DESSERTINO SHAKES AND MORE: This Al Barsha spot is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you wanna go for one of their milkshakes or their yummy looking waffles, it's a great place to stop and enjoy a cool drink as the temp keeps going up. Location: Al Barsha. Cost: Dh26. Timings: Daily from 12pm to 2am.
Image Credit: Dessertinto
BEACH BUNS DUBAI: Make your Instagram dreams come true with colossal cheese injection burgers, larger than life sweet shakes and the coolest beach vibes. This Atlantis the Palm spot makes some seriously cool milkshakes. Try them out today. Location: Atlantis the Palm
Image Credit: Instagram.com/Beachbunsdubai