GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health
UPDATE

UAE approves new drug for heart failure treatment to reduce risk of death

UAE second country to authorise Inpefa tablet, says Emirates Drug Establishment

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) on Monday announced that it has authorised Inpefa® (sotagliflozin), a new drug for heart failure, making the UAE the second country worldwide to approve the therapy, in yet another step reflecting the UAE’s leadership in adopting pharmaceutical innovations and strengthening its healthcare system.

Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) is the first dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of heart failure. It is an oral medication that helps regulate blood glucose levels while supporting heart and kidney health.

The treatment has been approved to reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, lower hospital admissions due to heart failure, and decrease urgent medical visits associated with the condition among adults with heart failure, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or other cardiovascular risk factors, EDE stated.

What is heart failure?

Heart failure is a chronic and serious medical condition that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently, leading to advanced health complications and increased rates of hospitalisation. It represents a growing global health challenge.

EDE said studies have shown that Inpefa (sotagliflozin) can help individuals living with heart failure or those at risk of developing it by reducing complications and lowering the risk of serious cardiovascular problems. It has also been observed that patients who begin treatment during hospitalisation start to experience its therapeutic benefits at an early stage.

Accelerating access to advanced treatments

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, stressed that authorising the innovative treatment is part of the UAE’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge pharmaceutical innovations and reinforces its leading role in ensuring timely access to advanced and safe treatments that enhance quality of life and healthcare outcomes.

Al Kaabi added: “The Establishment attaches utmost priority to developing flexible and effective regulatory frameworks, particularly for advanced therapies. Such frameworks are designed to enable rapid responses to urgent medical needs and to enhance the healthcare system’s capacity to manage complex and serious conditions. This approval is a testament to our commitment to adopting global best practices in pharmaceutical regulation.”

She further stated: “We, at the Emirates Drug Establishment, are committed to developing an integrated and sustainable healthcare ecosystem built on innovation and collaboration with partners across the healthcare sector. The Establishment will continue to operate in accordance with the highest international regulatory standards to ensure the availability of specialised treatments, strengthen prevention efforts, support the sustainability of the national healthcare system, and promote community health.”

Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President of Viatris for the MENA and Eurasia region, said: “Viatris brings extensive expertise in cardiovascular care, from prevention and risk management to the treatment of complex conditions. Through our strong presence in the UAE, we are committed to making Inpefa (sotagliflozin) accessible to the patients who need it most, helping improve their quality of life”

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Globally, studies show that routine screenings can reduce the risk of death by enabling early diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Men’s health in the UAE: Essential checks to prioritise

4m read
Rising mosquito density increases the risk of disease transmission

UAE Health Ministry warns of rising mosquito threat

1m read
The authority was given a broad mandate, including setting national strategies, unifying databases and strengthening coordination between security, health and awareness bodies.

UAE legal reforms 2025: How the UAE reshaped its laws

3m read
For over 20 years, there has been much fear around HRT, leaving symptoms like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, and bone loss untreated.

Rethinking menopause hormones: UAE doctors clarify

6m read