A POOL PASS FOR LESS AT RIVA BEACH CLUB: The relaxed, family-friendly venue located on Palm Jumeirah, is offering guests a selection of offers throughout the summer. Indulge in great food and refreshing beverages at the venue’s 300-metre beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf or by the temperature-controlled pool. Daily passes are available from Dh75 during the week. Every Wednesday, ladies can enjoy pool and beach access for Dh55 as well as one starter from a selected menu.
HAVE A SPANISH EXPERIENCE FOR LESS AT LOLA: Lola Taberna Española, Dubai’s newcomer promising authentic Spanish cuisine, introduces its newest offering, Pintxo Martes, or Pintxo Tuesday for those less familiar with the Spanish Lingo. Available every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm, for Dh99 per person, guests can enjoy as much Pintxos as they can for three hours. Pintxos are a staple in every Spanish Taberna and typically made with small slices of freshly baked bread accompanied by toppings, like stuffed peppers to anchovies, croquettes and many more.
VISIT THE VIEW: The View at The Palm, a stunning observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, allows you to experience the Palm Jumeirah like never before, as well as embark on an interactive journey towards the history of this island through multiple immersive touchpoints. With direct access from Nakheel Mall, level two of The Palm Tower will mark the entry point for visitors which houses a Starbucks Café, The View Exhibition, interactive aquarium tunnels and a gift shop. Visitors can also experience an immersive theatre that takes them through the ground-breaking history of the island. Towering at 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah, Level 52 holds the observatory deck with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the island itself. Entrance is priced at Dh100 for adults.
GO TO THE SNOW CINEMA: The Snow Cinema offers an immersive cinematic experience that allows guests to enjoy the magic of movies surrounded by real snow on the slopes of the world’s top indoor ski resort. The Snow Cinema will host several screenings a day during the summer months and guests can sit back and relax on lounge-style seating while watching their favourite movies on the big screen. Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person and include admission as well as an F&B package consisting of a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and popcorn (salt or caramel). Guests can also enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine and have it delivered directly to their seat by ordering using a QR Code.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST FOR DH59 AT FARZI CAFE: Farzi Café have introduced an all you can eat breakfast in addition to their existing à la carte breakfast menu. Feasting until you are full, breakfast goers can build their own breakfast choosing from eggs of any style, chicken sausages, superb sautéed mushrooms, guacamole and crispy potato wedges. As well as seasonal fruits and mini muesli bowls. Or if you have a sweet tooth can try the fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings. Wash the meal down with Farzi’s favourite healthy juice blends and smoothies from the à la carte including 13 fresh juice blends and smoothies all freshly squeezed to order with no preservatives or additives and containing an immune-boosting superfood for maximum health benefits. Enjoy Farzi Café’s “All You Can Eat” breakfast menu for Dh59 per person Friday and Saturday at Farzi Café Mall of the Emirates from 10am to 12pm.
SUMMER ON A PLATE AT KAMBAA: Featuring fresh ingredients the summer season has to offer, enjoy a three-course meal at Kambaa starting with a flavourful soup, followed by a choice of main dish and a summertime dessert for Dh99. This offer is valid until August 31.
VISIT THE LOUVRE: If you love going to the museum, then you’ll be able to visit one of UAE’s most prestigious museums for just Dh60 per person. The museum galleries tell a chronological history of human creativity that explores the shared ideas and issues that have defined our common humanity from pre-history to the present. The museum’s new opening hours, are from 10am until 6.30pm. Last entry will be at 5.30pm. Tickets are available to purchase via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may visit for up to three hours.
H DUBAI ALL DAY POOL ACCESS: With hotter temperatures approaching, The H Dubai is keeping it cool with an irresistible pool pass offer. Laze the day away at the temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, or relax in the invigorating Bubble Lounge, with its whirlpool. Pool access starts from Dh65 per person.
LUNCH FOR LESS AT ONE OF DUBAI’S HOTTEST RESTAURANTS: Fi’lia Dubai is the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai that has just opened its doors at the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences. The fabulous restaurant has a great business lunch deal, where you can enjoy three courses for Dh99 per person. The business lunch menu features salads, their fantastic Pizza Margherita, their Cacio e Pepe and the Tiramisu to name a few. The location is stunning on the 70th floor, with 360-degree views over Dubai and an impressive terrace.
GO DANCING AT DUBAI ICE RINK: The rink is your dancefloor, as Dubai Ice Rink meets the club. Enjoy live music from talented DJs, give in your song requests and skate and dance the night away to great beats and falling snow. The perfect 90-minute experience to get you in the weekend mood and is now priced at Dh94 when you buy your ticket on the website.
SIP ON SOME GOLD: The Armani Hotel, located at the base of the Burj Khalifa serves a great cappuccino with 23-carat gold flakes. They’re available in the hotel’s lobby lounge daily from 3pm until 6pm. It’s priced at Dh80, which is definitely steep for a cappuccino but technically still under Dh100 so we’re not wrong.
