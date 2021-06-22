1 of 25
Stretching alongside Dubai Creek, in the heart of Dubai’s historical area, you will find Al Fahidi District.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
A beautifully rebuilt area giving you a glimpse of life in the old days.
Take a stroll back in time and visit small museums, cozy courtyard cafes, walk through small quiet alleys, visit little shops selling traditional arts and crafts and enjoy various areal art displays.
The district which has been inhibited until the 1970s is now hosting many cultural and artistic activities.
The area has been recently extended with Al Seef development, a modern part as well as a part resembling the traditional Arabic building style.
Filled with little eateries, terraces by the creek, little shops and boutique hotels there is something to see for everyone.
Continuing on along the creek from Al Fahidi you will reach Al Shindagha, where the ruling Sheikhs and the city elite lived until the 1950s.
At the end of the hustle and bustle of Bur Dubai you can appreciate the traditional area has just been rebuilt.
Developments are still ongoing to later host the Shindagha Museum, as well as additional exhibits, heritage hotels, cafes, restaurants and to become the largest open-air museum in the world.
Al Seef Alley
Al Seef Alley
Al Seef Alley
Al Seef Museum of Illusions
Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi
XVA Gallery, Guest accommodation court yard
XVA Gallery, Guest accommodation court yard
Shop front, Al Seef
Al Seef, Carpet weaving supplies
Al Seef spice shop
Bur Dubai textile market
Al Seef, Water feature
Al Seef, Water feature
Al Fahidi sculptures
Al Seef Creek view
Dubai Creek view from Shindagha area
