The international event saw specialists from 125 countries congregate in the emirate

H.E. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, attended the event last week Image Credit: Nadeem Rasheed, DHA

In a bid to provide international experts and specialists in the field of neurology with a platform to exchange experiences and knowledge, the World Congress of Neurology 2019 (WCN2019) took place in Dubai last week.

The event, in its 24th edition, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The congress, which was organised by the World Neurology Association and took place from October 27 to 31, discussed worldwide advancement of neurology in both scientific and clinical aspects, under the slogan Accelerating the Pace of Change.

The conference aimed to disseminate research, promote collaborative work in various fields of neurology and develop ethical guidelines for professional practices, especially in the areas of Alzheimer’s disease, strokes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral nerve diseases and Parkinson’s disease.

The event also featured active discussions and cutting edge lectures by the world’s top scientists and neurologists in all fields of neurology including clinical medicine, research and future plans in neurology.

The congress hosted 165 speakers and 265 lectures. It also included an accompanying exhibition featuring 45 exhibitors.

A total of 4,000 participants from 125 countries took part in the event, which is considered the biggest congress on neurology in the world.

Dubai won the bid to host the congress, which takes place every two years, after competing with Johannesburg in South Africa.

In his keynote speech, His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, commented on hosting this prominent event, saying:

“Without a doubt, organising this medical event in the UAE and in Dubai — the home of international government summits and forums — will mark a new shift in the field of neurology, one of the most important medical specialties.