Hashim Safi Al Din, born in 1964 in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, southern Lebanon, is a prominent Lebanese Shia cleric and a senior official within Hezbollah. Hailing from a respected Shia family, Safi Al Din is a maternal cousin of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General. He is widely considered to be the second-in-command within the organization. His brother, Abdallah Safi Al Din, serves as Hezbollah’s representative to Iran.

Educated in the theological hubs of Najaf, Iraq, and Qum, Iran, Safi Al Din studied alongside Nasrallah before being called back to Lebanon in 1994. He quickly rose through Hezbollah's ranks, joining the Majlis Al Shura, the group’s highest decision-making body, in 1995. Soon after, he was appointed as the head of the Jihad Council, solidifying his influence over Hezbollah’s military and strategic operations.

As the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Safi Al Din oversees the organization’s extensive political, social, and educational initiatives, making him a central figure in shaping Hezbollah’s non-military activities.

His position also places him among the top three leaders of Hezbollah, alongside Nasrallah and Naim Qassem. Safi Al Din has been considered a likely successor to Nasrallah, with speculation about this role intensifying since 2006, when Iran reportedly promoted him as a potential future leader of the organization.

Safi Al Din’s significance within Hezbollah extends beyond his political roles. He is one of the six clerics serving on the Shura Council, Hezbollah’s supreme advisory body, and was elected head of the Executive Council in 2001.

His influence also reaches Hezbollah’s military operations, having been appointed military commander of Southern Lebanon in 2010—a key region in Hezbollah’s long-standing conflict with Israel.

Internationally, Safi Al Din has been a focal point of scrutiny. In 2017, the U.S. Department of State designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, citing his deep involvement in Hezbollah’s operations and his role in planning attacks against Israeli and Western targets.

In addition to his political and military endeavors, Safi Al Din is connected to another prominent figure in Middle Eastern geopolitics.