Washington: President Joe Biden ordered US forces in the Middle East to be adjusted "as necessary," the White House said Friday, after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Lebanon's capital Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters.

"He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives," the White House said in a statement.

Biden also ordered US embassies in the region to "take all protective measures as appropriate," it said.

The US president, who travelled to his beach house in Delaware on Friday, had been briefed several times by his national security team, the White House added.

Biden had earlier confirmed that "the United States had no knowledge of or participation in the (Israeli) action," adding in remarks to reporters that, "We're gathering information."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said the US had no advance knowledge, adding that he had spoken by phone with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant "while Israel's operation was already underway".

A US official separately said Israel told Washington "once the operation was already ongoing and they had planes in the air."

Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike, though a source close to Hezbollah said he was "fine".

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel. Image Credit: AFP

Further strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Meanwhile, further strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday, AFP images showed, while Hezbollah's Al Manar television reported Israeli strikes in a number of areas in the group's bastion.

AFP images showed fires raging after the strikes and smoke rising in several areas south of Lebanon's capital, while Al Manar reported "successive Zionist strikes" on at least five areas of Beirut's southern suburbs.

People and first responders stand on the rubble of a builiding destroyed in an Israeli air strike as a digger clears debris in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Several Hezbollah commanders killed

The Israeli army also said it killed the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon in an air strike, along with his deputy and several other leaders of the Iran-backed movement.

Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on Telegram that added, "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".