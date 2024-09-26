September: Welcoming the 2024 cohort of students across its six colleges, the Gulf Medical University conducted its ‘White Coat Ceremony’ at the Al Jurf Campus in Ajman on September 25.

The event featured students publicly pledging their commitment to patient care, taking their oath in the presence of their families, esteemed leaders, and fellow peers.

The incoming batch of 700 students will join the international community at Gulf Medical University, which now totals 5,000 students from 102 different nationalities. These students are pursuing a variety of medicine and healthcare programs across six colleges. In addition to their academic studies, they will have the opportunity to explore the field of artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the healthcare industry.

The ceremony’s chief guest was Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, together with vice chancellors, deans, and Prof. Hossam Hamdy, the university’s chancellor. Addressing the incoming students during the ceremony, Dr. Moideen said, “I extend my best wishes to the new cohort of health professions students. Your journey toward becoming healthcare leaders commences here, and Gulf Medical University will support you in all your career aspirations.”

White coat ceremony

Those receiving their white coats were students in the first year of various programs: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (BBMS), Associate Degree in Pre-Clinical Sciences (ADPCS), Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Science — Medical Laboratory Sciences (BSc MLS), Bachelor of Science — Medical Imaging Sciences (BSc MIS), Bachelor of Science — Anaesthesia Technology (BSc AT), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc HME).

Participants during the Gulf Medical University's white coat ceremony in Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Interaction

Prof. Hamdy said the incoming students that they are creating history as the class of 2024. “The interaction among individuals is an essential skill that will remain steady during their time at Gulf Medical University. Patients, students, healthcare practitioners, and medical instructors all possess a shared humanity. The capacity to communicate effectively, build relationships, engage, and empathise will remain a core component of training healthcare professionals,” he added.

Gulf Medical University has partnership agreements with approximately 86 leading institutions, including regional and international ones in Europe, the United States, Japan, and the Far East, offering students opportunities for training overseas. Graduate programs are currently being offered in collaboration with the University of Arizona, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Wisconsin, FAIMER, CenMedic in the United Kingdom, and Tokyo Medical and Dental College in Japan. Gulf Medical University also offers merit-based scholarships to students.

Accredited programs

“Offering a comprehensive array of 39 accredited programs across its six colleges, the university has consistently been a frontrunner in gaining international recognition,” said Dr Manda, Vice Chancellor of Academics and Dean of the College of Medicine during his address at the Ceremony.