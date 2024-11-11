Mediclinic City Hospital, part of Mediclinic Middle East, has successfully completed 1,500 robotic surgery procedures as part of its robotic surgery programme. The robotic surgery programme at Mediclinic City Hospital, which uses the da Vinci Xi HD 4 arm robotic system, offers state-of-the-art surgical procedures in which the conventional laparoscopic technique is combined with high-precision robotic technology using four robotic arms, which are expertly commanded by the surgeon from the surgical console using a 3D high-definition view of the surgical area.

Articulated instruments allow the same movement capacity as the human wrist and the tremor filter eliminates any small uncontrollable movement in the surgeon's hands. Minimally invasive surgery with da Vinci is predominantly used in gynaecological, pancreatic, urological, gastrointestinal and colorectal surgeries, and allows both adult and paediatric patients a much faster recovery and better quality of life.

Image Credit: Supplied

Since the launch of the programme in 2020, it has been responsible for a number of ground-breaking surgeries such as robotic kidney donor nephrectomy, a rare robotic transversus abdominis release (TAR) procedure, and robotic paediatric surgery. Mediclinic City Hospital has also been acknowledged as the first regional reference centre for case observation in the UAE for da Vinci robotic surgery.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Mediclinic City is delighted to reach this extraordinary milestone of 1,500 successful robotic surgeries,” said Dr Roger Gerjy, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon and Director of Robotic Surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital. “It is testament to the skills of our team of robotic surgeons that we are able to carry out this number of these complex procedures with good outcomes.”