Beirut: Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Hezbollah bastions in Beirut and south Lebanon on Saturday, as the Iran-backed militants said they fired on several Israeli military bases around the coastal city of Haifa.

Since September 23, Israel has escalated its bombing of targets in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops after almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges of fire begun by Iran-backed Hezbollah in support of Hamas in Gaza.

In the Palestinian territory, where Hamas's attack on Israel triggered the war, the civil defence agency reported 24 people killed in strikes on Saturday.

Two flares land near Netanyahu's home

Security services in Israel said two flares landed near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the town of Caesarea, south of Haifa, but he was not home.

The incident comes about a month after a drone targeted the same residence, which Hezbollah claimed.

Israel's military chief, in comments issued Saturday, said Hezbollah has already "paid a big price" but Israel will keep fighting until tens of thousands of its residents displaced from the north can return safely.

"We will continue to fight, to implement plans, to go further, conduct deep strikes, and hit Hezbollah very hard," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on a visit earlier in the week to the Kfar Kila area of south Lebanon.

AFPTV footage showed fresh strikes Saturday on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, after Israel's military called on residents to evacuate.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of strikes.

Rescuers mourned

The Israeli military said aircraft had targeted "a weapons storage facility" and a Hezbollah "command centre".

In Lebanon's east, the health ministry said an Israeli strike in the Bekaa Valley killed six people including three children.

The NNA also reported strikes on the southern city of Tyre, including in a neighbourhood near UNESCO-listed ancient ruins. Israel's military late Saturday said it had hit Hezbollah facilities in the Tyre area.

Hezbollah said it fired a guided missile which set an Israeli tank ablaze in the southwest Lebanon village of Shamaa, about five kilometres (three miles) from the border.

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on November 16, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Image Credit: AFP

Late Saturday, after Israel reported the rocket barrage on Haifa, Hezbollah said it had targeted five military bases, including the Stella Maris naval base which it said it fired on earlier in the day.

In eastern Lebanon, funerals were held for 14 civil defence staff killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday.

"They weren't involved with any (armed) party... they were just waiting to answer calls for help," said Ali al-Zein, a relative of one of the dead.

Lebanese authorities say more than 3,452 people have been killed since October last year, with most casualties recorded since September.

Israel announced the death of a soldier in southern Lebanon, bringing to 48 the number killed in fighting with Hezbollah.

In Hamas-run Gaza, the Israeli military said it continued operations in the northern areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, the targets of an intense offensive since early October.

North Gaza

Israel said its renewed operations aimed to stop Hamas from regrouping.

A UN-backed assessment on November 9 warned famine was imminent in northern Gaza, amid the increased hostilities and a near-halt in food aid.

Israel has pushed back against a 172-page Human Rights Watch report this week that said its displacement of Gazans amounts to a "crime against humanity", as well as findings from a UN Special Committee that pointed to warfare practices that "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide".

A man walks in a heavily damaged building following an Israeli strike in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 15, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Image Credit: AFP

The Gaza health ministry on Saturday said the overall death toll in more than 13 months of war has reached 43,799.

A foreign ministry spokesman dismissed the HRW report as "completely false", while the United States - Israel's main military supplier - said accusations of genocide "are certainly unfounded".

The majority of the dead are civilians, according to ministry figures which the United Nations considers reliable.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, Jamil al-Masry told AFP a house was hit, causing "a massive explosion".

Tel Aviv protest

"We went to the house, only to find it in ruins, with fire raging and smoke and dust everywhere."

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv on Saturday reiterated demands that the government reach a deal to free dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

The protest came a week after mediator Qatar suspended its role until Hamas and Israel show "seriousness" in truce and hostage-release talks.

In a rare claim of responsibility for a strike on Syria, Israel said it targeted the Jihad group on Thursday.

A statement from the group on Saturday confirmed that "prominent leader" Abdel Aziz Minawi and external relations chief Rasmi Yusuf Abu Issa were killed in the air raid on Qudsaya, in the Damascus area. The group still holds several Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack.

Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad are all backed by Israel's arch-enemy Iran, which said Friday it supported a swift end to the nearly two-month war in Lebanon.

With diplomacy aimed at ending the Gaza war stalled, a top government official in Beirut said on Friday that US ambassador Lisa Johnson had presented a 13-point proposal to halt the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.