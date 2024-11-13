Dr Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, said: “We are proud to see our expertise recognised on an international scale, with our specialists leading Europe’s first wireless pacemaker implantation. This success demonstrates the UAE’s leadership in medical innovation and showcases our team’s ability to advance cutting-edge treatment techniques.”

Al Nooryani added that Al Qassimi Hospital’s partnerships with global medical institutions and its specialised training programmes for doctors from Europe and the Middle East exemplify the UAE’s commitment to healthcare excellence. He credited the UAE’s achievements to the Emirates Health Services’ commitment to equipping the healthcare sector with the latest technology, aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

Dr Magdi said, “Al Qassimi Hospital is proud to be at the forefront of using this pioneering technology. Since our first device implantation, we’ve trained more than 200 physicians from across Europe and the Middle East, including Switzerland, Germany, England, France, and Austria. This device marks a transformative step in cardiac care.”

Advantages of wireless pacemaker

The “Aveir VR” pacemaker offers significant advantages over traditional wired pacemakers, as it is inserted through a small entry point in the thigh or neck without requiring surgical incisions.