Family entertainment

The event offers entertainment for all age groups. Highlights include a ‘Petting Zoo,’ where children can interact with and feed animals, a ‘Children’s Area’ with bouncy castles, and a ‘Gamer zone’ for youth. Adults can enjoy a unique shopping experience and sample various delicious foods.

The three-day event will also feature the ‘Manbat Market,’ showcasing locally produced healthy products. A portion of the proceeds will support FOCP’s mission to provide financial and emotional assistance to cancer patients. The Pink Shop will offer exclusive merchandise, with all sales directly benefiting cancer patients and their families.

Awareness workshops