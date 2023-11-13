Dubai: As the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) enters the thid week, participants can expect a lot more on the menu. The positive response to the challenge during the first two weeks has only spurred more options across a variety of venues to enable fitness enthusiasts to figure out what works best for them. Here’s what to expect during DFC week 3:

Dubai stand-up paddle

Discover an outdoor escape at the all-new Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA, on Saturday November 18, from 1 to 5.30pm at Hatta Dam. Against the backdrop of Hatta’s iconic mountains, enjoy the tranquil waters on your Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) board. Whether you bring your own or use one of the provided boards, this experience is free and promises a day filled with action and relaxation. Open to all age groups, it offers free training sessions for both adults and teens to master the art of SUP, a mass challenge event to put your abilities to the test, and a relaxing sunset yoga session to unwind amidst the stunning surroundings. What makes this experience even more accessible is the provision of free bus transportation from and to Dubai.

Community events – 30 minutes, 30 days

Explore new ways to fulfil your 30-day challenge with a range of community events:

AURA Skypool Tri in the Sky: Located on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, elevate your fitness journey to new heights at the AURA Skypool Tri in the Sky. With breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the glistening Arabian Gulf as your backdrop, this unique fitness experience is taking place on November 18 from 6am. Participants will start with a 3km row on a static rowing machine, before taking on a 3km cycle on a stationary bike, and finishing with a 360° lap covering 250 metres in the spectacular infinity pool. Accurate electronic chip timing will ensure a fair competition, while every participant will receive a finisher medal, t-shirt, and swim cap to commemorate this extraordinary experience. There is still time to register, tickets start from Dh250.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-up Ride: Whether you’re looking to race to the finish line in the winning spot or beat your own personal best, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-up Ride is definitely one you should not miss. Taking place on November 19, gear up for this build-up ride to test your stamina and determine your starting position at the final competition on February 25, 2024.

Dubai Padel Cup (DPC): Community-centred padel tournaments, welcoming players of all levels, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. Players can also access free Padel clinics, providing complimentary 30-minute coaching sessions open to all age groups and skill levels throughout the city. Additionally, the Juniors School Programme will inspire students to learn the sport and cultivate the next generation of padel enthusiasts.

Three free Fitness Villages

Get ready for another action-packed week across Dubai Fitness Challenge’s three vibrant fitness villages located at Kite Beach, Mushrif Park, and One Central. These bustling hubs are designed to spark your love for fitness with a wide range of sports, classes, events, and much more throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a fitness enthusiast eager to try new things, these locations will be the ultimate playground to unlock your potential and start an unforgettable fitness adventure.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

The DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village is a haven for fitness enthusiasts of all levels, offering a diverse range of activities to cater to every taste and interest. Highlights include:

MIRA Lift – Ride – Row: A range of rowing and spinning sessions designed to maximise your workout experience, in addition to a fully-equipped open-air gym for you to follow your own workout routine or join a high-intensity HIIT class.

Emarat Padel Courts: Experience the thrilling combination of tennis and squash come to life on two dedicated courts, providing endless excitement for players of all skill levels.

Cigna Gymnastics: Immerse yourself in the world of flexibility, strength, and grace in a dedicated area tailored for gymnastic enthusiasts of all ages.

DP World Sports Hub: Elevate your fitness journey in our innovative three-tier Sports Hub, featuring an arcade, mini-Golf, HIIT classes, yoga sessions, and much more.

Padbol Courts | experience the thrilling fusion of football and racquetball on a dynamic court equipped with rebound walls in the exciting realm of Padbol.

Open weekdays from 8am to 1pm for schools, then from 3pm to 10pm for the public and on weekends from 7am to 10pm.

RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre

Tthe RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre offers a range of cycling activities suitable for riders of all ages:

Guided Mountain Bike Trail Rides: Beginner-friendly 5km trail or a more challenging 15km route designed for riders aged 12 and above.

Mushrif Park’s Road Tracks | beginners can take the 5km road track, while the 12km road track provides an intermediate route for more adventurous riders.

Weekday sessions are from 7 to 8am and 4 to 8.30pm, while on the weekend, the centre is open from 7 to 10am and 4 to 10pm. You can opt to bring your own bike, or alternatively bikes are available free of charge to use.

Run and Ride Central

Set out on a fitness journey at Run and Ride Central, conveniently located at One Central and just a short walk from Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre Metro stations.

Free Fitness Classes: Daily classes including boxing, body combat, stretch and Pilates.

Fitness Hub: Sponsored by Dubai Chambers, ideal for the local business community.

Spinning studio: Sponsored by Dubai South to support visitors’ 30X30 goals.

Shopping: Explore the multitude of retail outlets, featuring popular brands like adidas, Asics, SIRO, and Technogym, with a wide range of fitness clothing, equipment, and accessories available to buy to elevate your workouts.

Bib collection: The central point from which to collect your bib for Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, taking place on Sunday, November 26. Pick up is set from November 12 to 25 from 2 to 10pm from Monday to Friday and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prizes to be won: Blue Rewards is giving away prizes throughout DFC. Sign up at its dedicated booth and automatically enter its weekly draw for 1million Blue points worth Dh10,000. Or, if an existing member, play via the app to win prizes including Blue points and weekly free Champs passes. You can also head to its social channels and be one of 20 lucky winners to take home gift cards worth a total of Dh10,000.

Open daily from 7am to 10pm throughout the month.

Community fitness hubs

Designed to bring daily free activities and workout sessions to your doorstep, these community fitness hubs make it incredibly convenient for the entire family to achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle. Wherever you are in the city, there’s a community fitness hub nearby waiting to inspire you on your fitness adventure:

The Beach, JBR: Get ready to dance your way to fitness at The Beach, JBR with an array of free fitness classes, including Zumba, trampoline fitness, boxing, kickboxing, yoga, and meditation. Revel in six hours of fitness fun every Friday and Saturday on the lawn area opposite the Pavilion. What’s more, a DJ will be on hand to keep the crowd entertained and energised between classes.

Dubai Islands Beach Fitness Hub: Mark your calendar for November 18 and 19 and make your way to the Dubai Islands Beach Fitness Hub by Nakheel. Located in a breathtaking waterfront setting, this event is your ticket to a perfect blend of wellness and enjoyment. Get ready for invigorating sunset boxing sessions, peaceful hatha yoga, and a thrilling volleyball tournament. Equipment will be provided.

DIFC Fitness Hub: A line-up of more than 50 free fitness classes including Body Combat, Yoga, and Dance. Participants can enjoy awe-inspiring views of Dubai’s skyline while receiving expert training from instructors at BR Performance Studios, Warehouse Gym, F45, Fitness First, and more.

Bluewaters Fitness Hub: Prepare for an active experience at Bluewaters as DFC takes over the waterfront destination, with daily morning and evening group fitness sessions overlooking the sea and the Dubai skyline.

ISD Dubai Sports City Fitness Hub: An action-packed schedule filled with a whole host of morning, evening and weekend fitness sessions:

Energising workouts: Mondays from 7 to 8am

Evening workouts: Wednesdays from 7 to 8pm

Running club: Saturdays from 9 to 10am

As an added bonus, enjoy:

Free 90-minute Padel Court bookings: Weekdays from 11am to 3pm, and on the weekends from 6 to 9pm.

Free 60-minute Tennis Court sessions: Weekdays from 10am to 3pm, and on the weekends from 11am to 3pm.

DANUBE Sports World: Enjoy a variety of sports every day from 6am – 9pm at its Fitness Hub in Al Meydan Road, Al Habtoor City.

Dubai Marina Mall: Complimentary yoga, community runs, mobility sessions and a plethora of fitness classes await, held in partnership with tenants including Nike, Lululemon, L’Occitane, The Coffee Club, and more.

Champs Fitness Hub: Enjoy a diverse range of free fitness activities, encompassing everything from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and core workouts to strength and conditioning and relaxing yoga at two fantastic locations:

Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub: Women can take their workout outdoors and relish the fresh air with free access to Zabeel Ladies Club’s outdoor fitness facilities. DFC participants will receive a free InBody Assessment, offering valuable insights into your health and fitness. Also, if you thrive in group settings, don’t miss this hub’s complimentary outdoor fitness group classes.

City Walk Fitness Hub: Dive into a variety of activities, such as Pilates, full-body HIIT, circuit and core workouts, and a rejuvenating physiotherapy recovery programme. Also, don’t miss the photo booth activation where visitors can create 10-second videos displayed on the large Roxy Cinema Screens overlooking the main outdoor area throughout DFC.

Hatta Wadi Fitness Hub: Embrace the cooler weather and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Hatta with an exciting lineup of outdoor family-friendly activities including hiking, mountain biking, yoga, zorb football and wall climbing.

Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Fitness Hub: Daily 30-minute exercise sessions for People of Determination led by specialised doctors and therapists, promoting fitness and inclusion in the community. The sessions cover seated and standing exercises and include workshops on nutrition and cardiac endurance. Most sessions are open to both men and women without advance booking, but space is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot.

Other fitness hubs can also be found at: Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai Festival City, Dragon Mart, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), The Ripe Market Fitness Hub, Golden Mile Galleria, and Emirates Equestrian Centre.

Guilt-free gourmet delights

Savour the flavours of a healthier lifestyle during DFC with exclusive menus and irresistible offers tailored to your wellness journey. From wholesome meals to refreshing beverages, treat yourself to guilt-free gourmet delights and energising combos at restaurants and cafes across the city, here’s a taster of what you can expect:

21 Grams: Start your day right with a wellness-infused breakfast.

Allo Beirut: Experience a blend of taste and health with Allo Beirut’s Fitness Box.

Bounty Beets: Rise and shine with Bounty Beets’ exquisite 100% Gluten-free menu at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi & Waterpark.