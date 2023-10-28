Dubai: The seventh edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) kicked off today with city-wide events, featuring fitness classes and sports competitions.

The first week of DFC will set the stage for a month-long celebration of health and well-being.

However, “due to the weather conditions”, the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village will officially open its doors to the public on October 31, whilst Run and Ride Central will welcome participants from October 30.

Week 1

Three Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Mushrif Park, and One Central are poised for action, offering an extensive lineup of sports, classes, events, and more throughout DFC.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village has a full schedule of classes and workouts commencing on October 31. Some of the highlights include:

Emirates NBD Aqua Park: A 40-metre inflatable water-based obstacle course designed for participants aged 3 and above. Experience 30 minutes for Dh30.

Sun and Sand Sports Boxing Ring: The opportunity to hone your boxing or martial arts skills in the full-sized ring. Visit to secure your slot.

MIRA Lift – Ride – Row: A range of rowing and spinning sessions designed to maximise your workout experience, in addition to a fully-equipped open-air gym for you to follow your own workout routine or join a high-intensity HIIT class.

Lipton Yoga and Wellness: Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced yogi, dive into the practice, stretch, breathe, and meditate your way to a stronger body and calmer mind.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village will open on Tuesday, October 31. Open weekdays from 8am to 1pm for schools, then from 3pm to 10pm for the public and on weekends from 7am to 1pm.

RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre – guided bike trails, a pump track and free bike hire. Ideal for cycling enthusiasts or those simply looking to explore the outdoors, the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre offers a range of cycling activities for riders of all ages:

Guided Mountain Bike Trail Rides: beginner-friendly 5km trail or a more challenging 15km route designed for riders aged 12 and above.

Mushrif Park’s Road Tracks - beginners can take the 5km road track, while the 12km road track provides an intermediate route for more adventurous riders.

Weekday sessions are from 7 AM to 8 AM and 4 PM to 8.30 PM, while on the weekend, the centre is open from 7 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 10 PM. You can opt to bring your own bike, or alternatively bikes are available free of charge to use.

Run and Ride Central – Embark on a fitness journey at Run and Ride Central, conveniently located at One Central and just a short walk from Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre Metro stations. This Fitness Village offers a variety of complimentary classes and retail opportunities:

Free Fitness Classes - join daily classes ranging from boxing, body combat, stretch or pilates classes.

Fitness Hub - sponsored by Dubai Chambers, ideal for the local business community.

Spinning studio- sponsored by Dubai South to support visitors’ 30X30 goals.

Shopping - explore the multitude of retail outlets, featuring popular brands like adidas, Asics, SIRO and Technogym, with a wide range of fitness clothing, equipment and accessories available to buy to elevate your workouts.

Bib collection - the central point from which to collect your bib for Dubai Ride presented by DP World. Pick up is set from 30 October to 11 November from 2 PM to 10 PM from Monday to Friday and from 10 AM to 10 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Run and Ride Central will open on Monday, October 30. Open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM throughout the month. Visit Run and Ride Central to find out more.

Community Fitness Hubs – sporting opportunities in the heart of your neighbourhood

Dubai Hills Mall - a range of free-to-attend classes and workout sessions from 8 AM to 9 AM, held in partnership with tenants including Lululemon, Reebok, Oysho, Decathlon, ACO, and more. Week one classes include:

Dubai Silicon Oasis Fitness Hub - daily workout sessions catering to all fitness levels, running daily from Wednesday 1 November 4 PM to 8 PM, in partnership with Fitness First Dubai Silicon Oasis located at Event Plaza, Dubai Digital Park.

DANUBE Sports World - enjoy a variety of sports every day from 6 AM – 9 PM at its Fitness Hub in Al Meydan Road, Al Habtoor City.

Dubai Marina Mall - complimentary yoga, community runs, mobility sessions and a plethora of fitness classes await, held in partnership with tenants including Nike, Lululemon, L’Occitane, The Coffee Club, and more:

Champs Fitness Hub - enjoy a diverse range of free fitness activities, encompassing everything from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and core workouts to strength and conditioning and relaxing yoga at two locations:

Champs Sports Club in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3:

▪ Wednesdays at 6 PM - Strength and Conditioning.

▪ Saturdays at 9 AM - Strength and Conditioning.

Champs Outdoors at Dubai Festival City:

▪ Mondays at 7 AM – Circuit and Core (2 classes each 30 min).

▪ Wednesdays 7 AM – Strength and Conditioning (2 classes each 30 min).

▪ Saturdays at 8 AM – HIIT and Core (2 classes each 30 min).

▪ Sundays at 8 AM – Yoga.

Fitness First Platinum at Dubai Festival City - take your pick from Circuit Training, Zumba, Functional Training, Body Combat, Yoga, Pilates, HIIT Training, Body Attack, and CORE Training, with free weekday sessions at 7 PM and weekend classes at 10 AM and 6 PM.

City Walk Fitness Hub - dive into a variety of activities, such as Pilates, full-body HIIT, circuit and core workouts, and a rejuvenating physiotherapy recovery programme.

The Ripe Market Fitness Hub - Start your mornings the right way with a timetable of free events and classes that cater to all levels, held in partnership with F45, Karma Yoga, 8D Yoga, My Core Studio, Yoga House, Padel Park, Fetid and Earth Goods:

Saturdays:

▪ 9 AM to 10 AM – Community Yoga session by Karma Yoga Studio

▪ 9 AM to 9.45 AM – Gymnastics and Relays for 2-7 years old kids by FitkizUAE

▪ 10 AM to 11 AM – Introduction to Padel by Padel Park

▪ Daily 5 PM to 6 PM – Sunset Yoga House, My Core Studio and Earth Goods.

Sundays:

▪ 9 AM to 10 AM – Community Yoga session by 8D Yoga

▪ 9 AM to 9.45 AM – Gymnastics and Relays for 2-7 years old kids by FitkizUAE

▪ 10 AM to 11 AM – HIIT Class by F45

▪ Daily 5 PM to 6 PM – Sunset Yoga House, My Core Studio and Earth Goods.

Hatta Wadi Fitness Hub - embrace the cooler weather and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Hatta with an exciting lineup of outdoor family-friendly activities including hiking, mountain biking, yoga, zorb football and wall climbing. For additional details or inquiries, reach out to events@hattaoutdoor.com.

Other fitness hubs can also be found at the following locations: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai Design District (D3), Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Dragon Mart, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Inspiratus Sports District (ISD), Dubai Festival City, The Beach, West Beach, DXB Bike, Dubai Island Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, U By Emaar x VEO, and Emirates Equestrian Centre.

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon - sprint through one of the world’s most photographed neighbourhoods, Downtown Dubai, on 29 October. The race kicks off at 6 AM from the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and takes participants on a scenic route featuring renowned landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers, and the Museum of the Future. Runners can either cover a distance of 21km for the half marathon or choose to run the 5km or 10km circuit. This highly anticipated event is open to everyone, so seize the opportunity to participate with your friends and family for a memorable day of running.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-up Ride - whether you are looking to race to the finish line in the winning spot or beat your own personal best, the highly anticipated Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-up Ride is definitely one you should not miss. Taking place on 29 October, gear up for this build-up ride to test your stamina and determine your starting position at the final competition on 25 February 2024.

Dubai Pink Ride - get ready to pedal for a fantastic cause. Mark your calendars for 29 October, when this exciting event, hosted by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Al Jalila Foundation, takes to the streets of Dubai Design District to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Choose your adventure along the 15km course that winds its way through the stunning Dubai Canal, or, if cycling isn’t your thing, there’s a 4km walk option that lets you participate at your own pace. Tickets range from Dh20 to Dh50.

GRIT+TONIC Triathlon - a morning filled with exciting swimming, biking, and running on 29 October at Al Mamzar Beach Park, perfect for all age groups and abilities. You can enter as an individual or as a relay team of two or three participants, with a range of categories to suit different preferences:

Junior Super Sprint - for those under 12 years, featuring a 180m swim, 8km cycling path, and a 1.25km run.

Olympic Triathlon - comprising a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride, and a 10km run – there’s something for everyone.

Competitors can begin checking in and warming up at 5 AM, while fans and supporters should join by 6:30 AM. Ticket prices range from Dh200 to Dh300. Explore the full list of categories here.

Wellness at Museum of the Future - three days of wellness in one of Dubai’s most iconic buildings kicks off on 3 November with yoga and sound journey sessions running from 6:30 AM to 9 AM:

6:30 AM to 7:30 AM – Hatha Yoga with Live Handpan

8 AM to 9 AM – Sound Journey with Vanessa Roux