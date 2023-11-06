Dubai Ride presented by DP World

The iconic Dubai Ride presented by DP World makes its grand return on Sunday November 12 from 6.15am. With the support of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into a giant cycling track, offering families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to witness the city from a unique perspective. Participants can choose one of two routes:

4km Downtown Family route: Along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard – a flat course which starts at Dubai Mall and takes riders of all ages and abilities past iconic landmarks including the Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

12km Sheikh Zayed Road route: A more challenging course that stretches from the Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park, and includes a scenic climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge, with five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre.

Epic challenge from adidas and Les Mills

For an adrenaline rush, adidas and Les Mills will be attempting a Guinness World Record with the “Largest high-intensity interval training class” on Sheikh Zayed Road, also on Sunday November 12. All UAE residents and tourists over the age of 16 will have a unique opportunity to come together and be part of a historic fitness achievement.

Time: 5–5.30am (prompt start time, SZR open for arrivals 4am)

Event: Free of charge

Location: Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road. It is advised to use Metro to arrive at DWTC Station or Emirates Towers Station

Other community events

Dubai Padel Cup (DPC): community-centred padel tournaments, welcoming players of all levels, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. Players can also access free Padel clinics, providing complimentary 30-minute coaching sessions open to all age groups and skill levels throughout the city. Additionally, the Juniors School Programme will inspire students to learn the sport and cultivate the next generation of padel enthusiasts. For more information, visit the Dubai Padel Cup website.

Skechers Performance Run: An exciting family day out, featuring a series of five community races hosted at The Track Meydan Golf on November 11at 6,30am. Opt for the 3km or 5km courses for a fun run with your loved ones, or challenge yourself with 10km or 16km options. You’ll race along the traffic-free roads of Meydan, with invigorating music and well-placed water and aid stations to keep you hydrated and motivated. After completing the race, refuel with refreshments and claim your well-deserved t-shirt and medal by turning in your bib. Tickets range from Dh125 to Dh175.

Under Armour Turf Games: The renowned Under Armour Turf Games are coming to Dubai for two action-packed days of functional fitness, welcoming participants of all skill levels. Assemble a team of six and compete against other squads, where your physical and mental strength, strategy, and power will be put to the test on November 10 at ISD Football Stadium and on 11 November at Kite Beach and ISD Football Stadium. From assault bikes to rowers, deadlifts to squats, rope climbing and more, this athletic showdown will push you to your physical limits. Choose from the Everyday, Intermediate, or Elite categories and register based on your capabilities. Secure your spots now for this inclusive functional fitness competition – and keep your eyes peeled for chances to win fantastic prizes.

Tough Mudder Dubai: Mark your calendar for November from 7am at Jebel Ali Racecourse. This demanding course features 10km and 5km routes, brimming with challenging and muddy obstacles, including a 10 ft Berlin Wall climb and 40 ft crawl through mud under barbed wire. For the young adventurers aged 6 to 12, there’s a special 1.6 km course tailored just for them. Tickets range from Dh110 to Dh260.

●Creative Zone Road Run: This thrilling addition to the DFC calendar caters to participants of all ages. Taking place at The Track in Meydan on November 12 at 7am, this is the perfect opportunity for young and older generations to find inspiration in staying active. Whether you choose the 10km, 5km or 1km routes, prepare for an enjoyable day for all the family with prizes and trophies up for grabs. Tickets range from Dh73.50 to Dh157.50.

Three free Fitness Villages

Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled week across Dubai Fitness Challenge’s trio of fitness villages at Kite Beach, Mushrif Park, and One Central. These vibrant hubs are set to ignite a passion for fitness with their extensive array of sports, classes, events, and a whole lot more throughout DFC. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a fitness enthusiast looking to explore new horizons, these destinations will serve as the ultimate playground to unleash your potential and embark on an unforgettable fitness journey.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

Taking centre stage along Dubai’s iconic coastline, this bustling hive of energy and enthusiasm is a haven for fitness enthusiasts of all levels, offering an unparalleled range of activities to cater to every taste and interest. From invigorating workouts to thrilling competitions, this must-visit destination delivers an unforgettable experience with something for everyone. Just some of the highlights include:

Mubadala Health Gym powered by Technogym: Discover the perfect balance of cardio, resistance, and functional training in this multipurpose gym, offering a host of free classes everyday.

Mubadala Health Core: Discover a wide array of classes from Pilates, strength, abs, functional training, military boot camp, and more.

Emirates Bounce: Let the little ones have high-flying fun at this trampoline park, exclusively designed for children 3 to 13 years old.

Martial Arts Zone: Master different disciplines and find your inner warrior.

DP World Cricket Zone” The go-to spot for cricket enthusiasts offering thrilling games and challenges.

Open weekdays from 8am to 1pm for schools, then from 3pm to 10pm for the public and on weekends from 7am to 10pm. Learn more at DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village Schedules.

RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre

Ideal for cycling enthusiasts or those simply looking to explore the outdoors, the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre offers a range of cycling activities for riders of all ages:

Guided Mountain Bike Trail Rides: Beginner-friendly 5km trail or a more challenging 15km route designed for riders aged 12 and above.

Mushrif Park’s Road Tracks: Beginners can take the 5km road track, while the 12km road track provides an intermediate route for more adventurous riders.

Weekday sessions are from 7am to 8am and 4pm to 8.30pm, while on the weekend, the centre is open from 7 to 10am and 4 to 10pm. You can opt to bring your own bike, or alternatively bikes are available free of charge to use.

Run and Ride Central

Embark on a fitness journey at Run and Ride Central, conveniently located at One Central and just a short walk from Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre Metro stations. This Fitness Village offers a variety of complimentary classes and retail opportunities:

Free Fitness Classes: Daily classes including boxing, body combat, stretch and Pilates.

Fitness Hub: sponsored by Dubai Chambers, ideal for the local business community.

Spinning studio: Sponsored by Dubai South to support visitors’ 30X30 goals.

Shopping: Explore the multitude of retail outlets, featuring popular brands like adidas, Asics, SIRO, and Technogym, with a wide range of fitness clothing, equipment, and accessories available to buy to elevate your workouts.

Bib collection: The central point from which to collect your bib for Dubai Ride presented by DP World. Pick up is set until November 11 from 2 to 10pm from Monday to Friday and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prizes to be won: Blue Rewards is giving away fantastic prizes throughout DFC. Sign up at its dedicated booth and automatically enter its weekly draw for 1million Blue points worth Dh10,000. Or, if an existing member, play via the app to win prizes including Blue points, weekly free Champs passes and exclusive Dubai Ride tees. You can also head to its social channels and be one of 20 lucky winners to take home gift cards worth a total of Dh10,000.

Open daily from 7am to 10pm throughout the month.

Community Fitness Hubs

No matter where you live, there’s a nearby community fitness hub ready to support your fitness journey. Explore a myriad of fitness classes, events, and activities, designed to support you and your loved ones in achieving your 30x30 goals, including:

DIFC Fitness Hub: An exhilarating lineup of more than 50 free fitness classes including Body Combat, Yoga, and Dance. Participants can enjoy awe-inspiring views of Dubai’s skyline while receiving expert training from instructors at BR Performance Studios, Warehouse Gym, F45, Fitness First, and more.

Dubai Silicon Oasis Fitness Hub: Daily workout sessions catering to all fitness levels, running from 4 to 8pm, in partnership with Fitness First Dubai Silicon Oasis located at Event Plaza, Dubai Digital Park.

DANUBE Sports World: Enjoy a variety of sports every day from 6am – 9pm at its Fitness Hub in Al Meydan Road, Al Habtoor City. Follow @danubesportworld on Instagram for daily slot announcements at 5pm. You can also stay active while supporting a great cause by donating to Dubai Cares.

Dubai Marina Mall: Complimentary yoga, community runs, mobility sessions and a plethora of fitness classes await, held in partnership with tenants including Nike, Lululemon, L’Occitane, The Coffee Club, and more.

Champs Fitness Hub: Enjoy a diverse range of free fitness activities, encompassing everything from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and core workouts to strength and conditioning and relaxing yoga at two fantastic locations: Champs Sports Club in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 and Champs Outdoors at Dubai Festival City.

Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub: Ladies can take their workout outdoors and relish the fresh air with free access to Zabeel Ladies Club’s outdoor fitness facilities. DFC participants will receive a free InBody Assessment, offering valuable insights into your health and fitness. Also, if you thrive in group settings, don’t miss this hub’s complimentary outdoor fitness group classes.

City Walk Fitness Hub: Dive into a variety of activities, such as Pilates, full-body HIIT, circuit and core workouts, and a rejuvenating physiotherapy recovery programme. Also, don’t miss the photo booth activation where visitors can create 10-second videos displayed on the large Roxy Cinema Screens overlooking the main outdoor area throughout DFC.

The Ripe Market Fitness Hub: Start your mornings the right way with a timetable of free events and classes that cater to all levels, held in partnership with F45, Karma Yoga, 8D Yoga, My Core Studio, Yoga House, Padel Park, Fetid and Earth Goods.

Hatta Wadi Fitness Hub: Embrace the cooler weather and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Hatta with an exciting lineup of outdoor family-friendly activities including hiking, mountain biking, yoga, zorb football and wall climbing.

Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Fitness Hub: Daily 30-minute exercise sessions for People of Determination led by specialised doctors and therapists, promoting fitness and inclusion in the community. The sessions cover seated and standing exercises and include workshops on nutrition and cardiac endurance. Most sessions are open to both men and women without advance booking, but space is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot.