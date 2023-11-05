Dubai: Nakheel, a master developer in Dubai, has concluded the first edition of ‘Nakheel Palm Run’, organised in partnership with Race ME.
Taking place on Palm Jumeirah, the race attracted 1,790 runners from all walks of life, including people of determination, who came together on Saturday morning.
The race included distances of 21.1km, 10km, and 5km for those above the age of 16, and a 1km course for children and teenagers aged 4 to 15, offering an opportunity to tick off their ‘30x30’ (30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days) for the day, during the ongoing month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The race also witnessed participation from Nakheel’s employees. Nakheel also organised competitions like the plank challenge, dancing for adults and “head-banging” competition for the young ones.
Participants saw views of Palm Jumeirah with the racing route covering The Crescent, the semi-circular road which forms the outer edge of Palm Jumeirah, as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park, which is at the centre of the Palm’s trunk.
Nakheel is the creator of waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Islands. Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year.
Recently, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world, as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team.