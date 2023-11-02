Dubai: Here’s your big chance to embark on an incredible fitness journey. Imagine the thrill of conquering challenges with a partner, friend or loved one, pushing each other to new limits, and creating unforgettable memories, while kicking up your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) beckons, and there’s no better time to team up with your loved one and embrace this exhilarating fitness adventure. Join forces, ignite your motivation, and unlock a world of health and wellness as you take the challenge side by side.

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE CLASSES Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its 7th edition, is packed with activities including yoga sessions, energetic spin classed or simply child-friendly workouts.



It invites participants to be active for at least 30 minutes every day for 30 days for a healthier city. A full schedule of classes and invigorating workouts kicked off on Tuesday, October 31.

Together, you’ll not only strengthen your bodies but also deepen your bond, making this experience more rewarding than ever before. What’s more, you can sync your progress through DFC partner apps, and embark on a shared journey of competition and mutual encouragement.

And the best bit – all the events and activities on the 30-day DFC calendar are free!

Sweat, inspire, transform

Get ready to sweat, inspire, and transform as you embark on this remarkable fitness quest as a dynamic duo. Here are some activities to enjoy together, to have fun and help build and maintain your bond.

Wellness | Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, dive into the practice, stretch, breathe, and meditate your way to a stronger body and calmer mind. Participants at a yoga class at the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, which opened on Tuesday October 31.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

This venue offers a picture-perfect place — sun, sea, and sand provide a postcard-ready background. So why not throw in an endorphin-fuelled workout for a healthier evening, too.

The DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village has something for everyone.

Take a sunset stroll (or gentle jog) along one of Dubai’s most iconic coastline spots and join one of the hundreds of free classes and activities across 24 specialised fitness zones which are hosting invigorating workouts, serene yoga sessions, padel, cricket, football, basketball and much more. After, cool off and burn a few more calories at the Emirates NBD Aqua Park, a 40m inflatable water-based obstacle course.

Cycle Centre

New for 2023 is the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre, which offers guided group bike rides from 7am – 10pm, and until 8.30pm on weekends, providing a cool way to discover fresh perspectives of the city with your loved one.

RTA Mushrif Park Cycling Centre has accepted the Challenge to get residents active Image Credit: Ahmad Al Otbi/Gulf News

Couples can explore mountain bike trails, road tracks and pump tracks across 136 different bike routes. A brilliant start to a hobby you can share together and enjoy for years to come, taking to the path on two wheels could be the start of a life-long shared passion. With options for all levels, participants can choose a gentle cruise, or a more challenging route.

Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi

Dubai Run

One of the annual highlights in the DFC calendar, the Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, offers a thrilling opportunity to run, walk or jog down the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, and experience it in an unforgettable and exciting way.

Couples can enlist their friends and family to join 200,000 participants as they take to the road on foot, as the sun comes up. The event offers a wonderful opportunity for couples of all fitness levels to share a one-off experience together, with the option of a 10km loop or a 5km Downtown Family route.

Wellness journey

Couples can head to the iconic Museum of the Future (MOTF) from November 3 and 5 to indulge in a bucket list of activities against the breathtaking MOTF backdrop.

Offering a variety of wellness activities each day, including yoga and sound journey sessions, participants can enjoy a truly holistic exploration of wellness.

Skypool in Dubai

The iconic AURA Skypool in Dubai is renowned for its spectacular views, which provides a ‘wow moment’ for couples every day as they witness the skyline from soaring heights. Now, as part of DFC, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool will transform to host a pulse-racing triathlon where couples can challenge each other as they row 3km on a static machine, pedal 3km on a stationary bike, and finish with a 250m swim around the 360-degree infinity pool, all from 200m in the air.

With 2023 promising to be the biggest and best DFC yet, it is easier than ever to complete the challenge.

