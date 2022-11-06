1 of 15
Tens of thousands of cyclists speed past some of the city’s most renowned landmarks including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
One of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s flagship events, Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities.
Dubai Ride presents a unique opportunity to experience the city from a new perspective.
A portion of Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions from Trade Centre roundabout to Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange) was closed for five hours, from 4am to 9am, to give way to the staging of Dubai Ride cycling event.
Cyclists riding on Sheikh Zayed road which turned into a cycling track for the third edition of Dubai Ride.
Thousands of cycling enthusiasts joined the community event as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge
