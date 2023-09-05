Video Credit: Gulf News

Founder of ROAR Fitness and 3-time Olympian, Sarah Lindsay, joins Tell Me Why podcast host Maria Botros to speak about the importance of weight training and how it's not one-size-fits-all.

  • The goal is to help people get comfortable with weight training
  • Everybody should weight train to become stronger
  • Weight training is suitable for everyone because it just depends on the load selection
  • If someone is just starting out, they need to look at the quality of their food first
  • When it comes to food, people should focus on nourishing their bodies

Read more