Founder of ROAR Fitness and 3-time Olympian, Sarah Lindsay, joins Tell Me Why podcast host Maria Botros to speak about the importance of weight training and how it's not one-size-fits-all.
- The goal is to help people get comfortable with weight training
- Everybody should weight train to become stronger
- Weight training is suitable for everyone because it just depends on the load selection
- If someone is just starting out, they need to look at the quality of their food first
- When it comes to food, people should focus on nourishing their bodies