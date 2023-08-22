Gulf News Living in the UAE Editor, Huda Tabrez, joins Tell Me Why podcast host Maria Botros to discuss the advantages of working as a freelancer in the UAE and best practices to get the most out of the experience.
- The first step for freelancers wishing to work in the UAE is to get a permit
- Freelancers can get permits from freezones or mainland companies
- Residents can have a full-time job but also do part-time jobs for an extra source of income without breaking the law
- Freelancers should get all agreements in writing to secure rights