Dubai: The iconic Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai will be closed on Sunday morning (November 12) to make way for the Dubai Ride public cycling event, with authorities announcing alternative routes for motorists.
According to the website of the event, which is part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride routes start at 6.15am. Organisers have asked participants to arrive 30 minutes before, start their ride by 7:30am and finish by 8:15am.
Road closures
Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed for vehicles from Dubai Trade Centre Tower Roundabout till the exit for Safa Park/Al Hadiqa Street.
Also, the lower deck of Financial Centre Street will be closed for traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
Alternative routes
Motorists can use Al Wasl Street and Al Khail Road - which both run parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road.
Dubai Ride routes
The website explains: “There are two routes for Dubai Ride this year, a 4km Downtown Family route and a 12km route on Sheikh Zayed Road.
“The 4km Downtown Family route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa. It’s a flat route, suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities.
“The 12km route takes place on Sheik Zayed Road. This route is more challenging and is best suited for experienced cyclists. For your convenience, we offer five different starting points, allowing you to pick the one that suits you best. Simply start and finish at your chosen gate to complete the 12km loop. Here are the five starting gates to choose from: Museum of The Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial St.”
People have been asked to register on the event’s website before participating.