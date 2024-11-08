Mega Walk

The concluding event of the ‘Mega Walk’ at Zabeel Park engaged more than 3,000 volunteers, who marked the completion of 10,000 steps, with the top male and female achievers being rewarded.

The ‘Mega Walk’ was flagged off by Brigadier Ghalib Al-Ghafli, director of Al Rifa’a Police Station, Dubai, and Shamsudheen Bin Muhidheen, non-executive director of Aster DM Healthcare – India, who led the walk. A cultural show at the park’s amphitheatre featured various performances representing different countries. It was inaugurated by Zahir Abdelfadil Agab, the Consul General of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who released balloons and a white dove, symbolising peace, freedom, and love.

Leading cause of mortality

Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, pointed out that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for almost one-third of all deaths.

“Tragically, this includes congenital heart disease (CHD), which affects a staggering 1.3 million children annually – or 10 children born every five minutes – many of whom lack access to life-saving treatment. In India alone, more than 200,000 children are born with CHD each year, and it is estimated that 25 per cent of children born with CHD will require surgical intervention within their first year to survive. For families without the means to afford this critical care, these conditions often result in heartbreaking loss.”

Heart2Heart Cares

She highlighted that through the ‘Heart2Heart Cares 2024’ initiative, Aster Volunteers is empowering communities to improve their fitness while supporting those in need.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming participation this year, with more than 23,000 registrants, marking a significant increase from last year. This collective effort will help provide heart surgeries for 50 underprivileged children, highlighting the incredible impact of community support.”