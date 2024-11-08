Dubai: About 50 underprivileged children will receive free heart surgeries through the ‘Heart2Heart Cares 2024’ initiative by Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare.
Spanning the GCC and India, the initiative aimed at promoting heart health and saving the lives of underprivileged children in need of heart surgery. The fourth edition saw the participation of more than 23,000 people globally in a one-month-long campaign from September 27 to November 3.
Mega Walk
The concluding event of the ‘Mega Walk’ at Zabeel Park engaged more than 3,000 volunteers, who marked the completion of 10,000 steps, with the top male and female achievers being rewarded.
The ‘Mega Walk’ was flagged off by Brigadier Ghalib Al-Ghafli, director of Al Rifa’a Police Station, Dubai, and Shamsudheen Bin Muhidheen, non-executive director of Aster DM Healthcare – India, who led the walk. A cultural show at the park’s amphitheatre featured various performances representing different countries. It was inaugurated by Zahir Abdelfadil Agab, the Consul General of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who released balloons and a white dove, symbolising peace, freedom, and love.
Leading cause of mortality
Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, pointed out that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for almost one-third of all deaths.
“Tragically, this includes congenital heart disease (CHD), which affects a staggering 1.3 million children annually – or 10 children born every five minutes – many of whom lack access to life-saving treatment. In India alone, more than 200,000 children are born with CHD each year, and it is estimated that 25 per cent of children born with CHD will require surgical intervention within their first year to survive. For families without the means to afford this critical care, these conditions often result in heartbreaking loss.”
Heart2Heart Cares
She highlighted that through the ‘Heart2Heart Cares 2024’ initiative, Aster Volunteers is empowering communities to improve their fitness while supporting those in need.
“We are thrilled by the overwhelming participation this year, with more than 23,000 registrants, marking a significant increase from last year. This collective effort will help provide heart surgeries for 50 underprivileged children, highlighting the incredible impact of community support.”
The initiative saw massive participation from the Mena and Asia-Pacific regions. Over a month, Aster Volunteers engaged participants in walking or fitness activities, encouraging donating for the cause based on every 10,000 steps taken daily or the equivalent calories burned. Through this collective effort, Aster DM Foundation and its associated hospitals fulfill their pledge to provide life-saving free-of-charge cardiac surgeries for 50 children in need.