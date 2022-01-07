Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged parents and caregivers to always keep children under strict supervision when they are near windows and balconies at home.
There have been incidents of tragic falls from high-rise residential buildings and even villas when children are left unattended near windows and balconies, Abu Dhabi Police warned through their social media channels on Thursday. These falls can be fatal, or leave victims with debilitating injuries.
Police have provided the following tips to protect children from falls:
— Never leave children unattended near balconies and windows at home.
— Avoid placing furniture near windows so that children cannot access windows and open them easily.
— Keep children under strict supervision when the windows are open and keep balcony doors locked after stepping out of the balcony.
The tips are part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ‘Winter is Safe and Fun’ campaign.