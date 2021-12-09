Abu Dhabi: A nine-year-old Emirati child of determination became director of Al Rawdah Police Station for a day after he expressed his wish to become a senior policeman.
Organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Virginial School, the young boy was received at the police station and dressed in a police uniform. He was then given an official reception and taken on a tour of the station, before being shown the advanced patrols used by the officials.
Community work
Colonel Tarish Al Kaabi, director of Al Rawdah Police Station, said police were keen on working with the community to support humanitarian initiatives such as these. “We were happy to fulfil his wish and hope this experience will instil hope in him,” Colonel Al Kaabi said.
The initiative coincided with the International Day of People with Determination, which is celebrated globally on December 3.
Regular efforts
Abu Dhabi Police regularly works with charity organisations to grant the wishes of young children with chronic diseases or with special abilities, including organising special experiences and gifting toys. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Police gifted an electric car to a unwell four-year-old, before taking him out on a ride in a patrol car.