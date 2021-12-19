Dubai: Animal loving children can now attend a winter camp organised by Dubai Safari Park.
Dubai Safari Park on Sunday announced that it is organising the winter camp to educate children about the importance of protecting and preserving nature, animals and the environment. It also focuses on other related science subjects that stress on the values of responsibility, self-reliance, teamwork and learning new skills.
Winter camp activities include getting to know Dubai Safari Park and its facilities and the various types of animals in it, as well as learning about the profession of a veterinarian.
The park will also organise external trips for camp participants. the trips include those to Al Marmoom, Hatta and Mushrif National Park. “This is to enhance the values of self-reliance and discovering nature,” a statement by the park said.
The camp focuses on the importance of protecting animals and providing a suitable environment to enhance and protect their welfare, in addition to learning about the UAE heritage and values.
The winter camp is being organised in Dubai Safari Park five days a week, from Sunday to Thursday, starting from 8am to 3pm, for children of ages eight to 12 years.
The camp is being held from December 19 to 23, and it will be organised again in the following week, from December 26 to 30, the park said.
Registration requests can be sent to the email dssupport@dubaisafari.ae, and the daily programme of the camp can be viewed through the winter camp page on the Dubai Safari Park website, the press release added.