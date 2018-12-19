Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will give a total of 100 needy expatriates free health insurance cards with a cover Dh150,000, officials said on Wednesday.
Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of DHA, launched the insurance card, marking the conclusion of the Year of Zayed. 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE.
Officials said 12 insurance companies eligible to provide Essential Basic Package (EBP) are sponsoring the health insurance cover, with one-year validity.
Saleh Al Hashemi, chief adviser to DHA’s Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, told Gulf News: “With the help of the Dubai Health Fund and Community Development Authority (CDA), we will identify the genuinely needy families.”
The selection of candidates is based on strict screening that includes criteria such as their total household income in relation to the family expenses, number of dependents etc. “For instance, there might be a truck driver who has an insurance cover for himself, but is unable to afford insurance for his dependents,” explained Al Hashemi.
Every year, a committee will look into the eligibility of beneficiaries and select them. There could be change in the status of the current selected candidates or there may someone more needy. So, each year the list will undergo a review, he noted.
The insurance cover will provide the essential benefit package, including maternity, consultations, cancer treatment under the Basmah initiative, free emergency treatment and up to Dh150,000 annual expense for surgeries and hospital stay. The list of clinics and pharmacies covered will specifically depend on the particular network that insurance has and one that is extended to everyone else subscribing to their EBP. The extent of coverage, the deductibles and co-insurances would be the same as provided by the sponsoring insurance company for all EBP packages.
Qatami said: “The Year of Zayed has helped us reinforce all the values and principles embodied by Shaikh Zayed. Our founding father was known regionally and globally for his humanity, generosity and charity. Under the guidance of our leaders, DHA aims to continue the legacy of our Founding Father. This year, we organised a series of initiatives to mark the Year of Zayed. The UAE is known globally for its philanthropic work and we will continue our humanitarian initiatives to the best of our ability.”
The event also highlighted the many scientific research, cultural, sports and charity initaitives undertaken by DHA to mark Shaikh Zayed’s centenary year.
This included programmes like Nabadat (“heart beat”), where DHA doctors in collaboration with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Charity Establishment conducted free surgeries for children with congenital heart disease,
Winners of the scientific research competition organised by DHA to mark the Year of Zayed were also felicitated. The first winner was awarded Dh30,000, the second Dh25,000 and the third, Dh20,000.
Dr Al Qatami also praised the collaboration of DHA with Dar Al Ber Society and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, to build 100 wells in areas where communities lack access to clean, safe water such as in India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Sudan and Senegal.