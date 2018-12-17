Attributing the success of thalassaemia control to the centre’s advanced skills and methodologies, Dr Kalban added: “In 2017, the total number of annual visits to the centre was 8,592 to both day care and clinics. In the day care, currently there are 429 patients. No mortality was reported in transfusion-dependent thalassaemia in 2018 while one mortality case was reported in 2017. One mortality in sickle cell disease patients was reported in 2017, and none in 2018. In 2017, The centre also conducted 71 disease awareness activities for the community.”