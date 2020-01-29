This undated electron microscope image made availalbe by the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows novel coronavirus particles, also known as the MERS virus, colorized in yellow. The mysterious new respiratory virus that originated in the Middle East spreads easily between people and appears more deadly than SARS, doctors reported Wednesday, June 19, 2013 after investigating the biggest outbreak in Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/NIAID - RML) Image Credit: AP

Dubai: In a statement today, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has confirmed the first case of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far claimed 132 lives and infected near 6,000 people across the globe.

It was a family coming from Wuhan to the UAE that was found to be affected by the virus.

The ministry added that the health of those infected is stable and under medical observation.

The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centers in the country are working around the clock to report early any cases of the virus, stressing that the health system in the country works very efficiently. It added that the ministry is closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone.