Dubai Police clarify about training video being used by people to spread virus rumours

A nurse in protective gear talks on her phone near an ambulance in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The ministry earlier posted a feed on its Instagram handle warning people not to spread panic and false rumours about coronavirus in UAE. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE has warned people against spreading rumours about coronavirus cases in the country.

The ministry took to social media on Thursday, January 30, to warn the public.

A video showing a case of coronavirus victim in Dubai's International City went viral on Wednesday, January 29.

Video of training session

Dubai Police said it was the video of a training session and not to spread rumours.

The ministry earlier posted a feed on its Instagram handle warning people not to spread panic and false rumours about coronavirus in UAE.

A senior official, in the Instagram post, said the video is not true.

The video, reportedly taken at Dragon Mart, has been making the rounds on social media.

The video shows health professionals wearing yellow hazmat suits, protective masks and other gear.

Meanwhile, the ministry posted an update on its Instagram handle that the family of four infected with Coronavirus are in stable condition. “All of them are in stable condition and contained according to internationally approved precautions.”

The family will be under quarantine for a total of 14 days, as per international quarantine standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The ministry advised residents to adhere to general health guidelines. The MoHAP confirmed that, in coordination with health and all concerned authorities in the country, it has taken “all necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.”