'The condition of the family is good. They are stable,' says top UAE official

Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of the International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, “The condition of the family is good. They are stable. They are receiving all necessary medical care and will be discharged in 14 days’ time.” Image Credit: File

Dubai: The Chinese family of four, who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus in the UAE, will be discharged from hospital in 14 days time, a top official told Gulf News on Thursday morning.

Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of the International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, “The condition of the family is good. They are stable. They are receiving all necessary medical care and will be discharged in 14 days’ time.”

Asked if they will be within the UAE or return to China upon discharge, he said, “That is up to them.”

He said the World Health Organisation will be holding an emergency meeting in Geneva later today to take stock of the global situation .

Pandemic Supply Chain

Meanwhile, in its update last evening, WHO announced that in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, it has set up a public private collaboration called “The Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN)”.

It is a market Network that seeks to provide a platform for data sharing, market visibility, and operational coordination and connecting.