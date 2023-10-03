Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, announced that the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre has received the Joint Commission International (JCI) three-year accreditation.
This recognition, which is an extension of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s accreditation, reinforces the centre’s status as a pioneer in cutting-edge cancer care in the UAE and wider region.
The SAFER Matrix is a robust tool used by the JCI to identify and categorise risk factors related to the safety of patients, staff, and visitors. The standards intend to promote continuous, systematic and organisation-wide improvement in daily performance and in the outcomes of patient care. Receiving this recognition within the first year of operation strengthens Fatima bint Mubarak Centre’s position as the benchmark for excellence and world-class care.
Dr Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honoured that the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre – which is a newcomer to the UAE healthcare landscape – has been recognised by the Joint Commission International for enhancing the quality and safety of the healthcare we provide to our patients and the community.”
He added: “This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our multidisciplinary teams and their steadfast focus on providing the best possible care to our patients—from day one. Being recognised by the world’s preeminent international accreditation body further cements our position as a healthcare leader providing world-class care closer to home.”
Earlier this year, the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre achieved another significant international milestone. The centre received the LEED Gold from the United States Green Building Council, a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
As part of its commitment to transform cancer care in the UAE, the Centre has invested heavily in research, innovation, and the latest medical technology. With cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment options such as Ethos adaptive radiotherapy, radioembolisation - TARE-Y90 therapy and chemotherapy robot, and a team of world-renowned multidisciplinary experts, the centre continues to advance in becoming the best oncology facility in the region.