Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, has been ranked the UAE’s top hospital for a second consecutive year in Newsweek’s 2023 ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is also the only hospital in the Gulf region ranking among the global list of top 250 hospitals from 28 countries.
This is the fifth edition of the ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list and is compiled based on several critical factors, including hospital quality metrics, patient experience and recommendations from reputed medical professionals. Over 80,000 medical experts were invited to be a part of the survey.
Regional pioneer
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Vice Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and CEO of Mubadala Health, said: “A regional pioneer when it comes to healthcare innovation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to push the envelope and serve as an industry benchmark for outstanding patient-centric care delivered through the adoption of the latest technological and medical advancements, and globally renowned multidisciplinary experts.”
He added: “Being ranked as the UAE and GCC’s number one hospital by Newsweek is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our caregivers when it comes to delivering the highest quality care for our patients and enhancing the dynamic healthcare ecosystem across the region.”
Target: Best place for caregivers, patients
Dr Jorge Guzman, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We are incredibly proud to once again be ranked top on Newsweek’s global ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list. Our vision is to be the best place to work for caregivers and the best place to receive compassionate care for our patients. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advance healthcare in the UAE and wider region, enhancing access to world-class complex care through our state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and expert talent, placing us at the forefront of medical innovation and excellence.”
The hospital said its recognition is an extension of the wider success of the Cleveland Clinic network, as Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Ohio, USA, has retained its No.2 rank globally on Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ 2023 list.