Private rooms

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center provides cutting-edge, personalised care throughout each cancer patient’s journey, including sophisticated screening and diagnostic testing, advanced radiation treatments, and precision cellular therapies. The 19,000-square-metre oncology centre employs an expert team of 150 world-class nurses, physicians, and radiologists who have experience caring for patients with the most critical and complex cancer challenges.

Modeled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Cente - ranked one of the top cancer facilities in the US - the Fatima bint Mubarak Center in Abu Dhabi brings an integrated and transformative approach to diagnosing and treating cancer-related diseases in the region. The Fatima bint Mubarak Center has 32 exam rooms for multidisciplinary cancer consultation, 24 private infusion rooms for administering medications intravenously, two procedure rooms, and an area devoted exclusively to women’s oncology services.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “It is a privilege and an honor to inaugurate the Fatima bint Mubarak Center in the presence of [Sheikh Khaled]. The [Center] provides patients access to world-class screening, cutting-edge diagnostics, and personalised treatment plans to improve their outcomes and quality of life. The opening of the center represents a major milestone in the development of the region’s healthcare industry and enhances Abu Dhabi’s status as a global leader in the life sciences industry.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Vice Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, said: “I am proud to witness another vision of our nation’s leadership become a reality. The Fatima bint Mubarak Center employs a multidisciplinary oncology team with a wide array of skills and specialized knowledge to guarantee a comprehensive, patient-centric approach to developing treatment plans based on the individual’s history and condition. Building on Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s reputation for excellence, innovation, and empathetic care, the facility offers bespoke treatment plans in which psychologists, physiotherapists, and dietitians collaborate with world-class oncology specialists to deliver comprehensive care programs to patients and their families.”

Live-saving treatments

Dr Jorge Guzman, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “The Fatima bint Mubarak Center will transform the level of care available to cancer patients in the region and eliminate the need for them to travel overseas. The facility will participate in worldwide clinical trial programs benefiting from collaboration and expert knowledge sharing with partners across Cleveland Clinic’s global healthcare network. Cancer is currently the third most common cause of death in the UAE. The Fatima bint Mubarak Center will bring pioneering technologies and life-saving treatments to set a benchmark in the efficacy of cancer care in the region.”

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center, which has 24 clinical departments specialising in treating various forms of cancer, is led by Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Dr Grobmyer has served as co-leader of the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program from 2012 to 2019. He has published more than 195 peer-reviewed manuscripts, 20 book chapters, and delivered more than 100 lectures.

The naming of Abu Dhabi’s oncology center honours the pivotal leadership role played by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the Mother of the Nation, in the development of the UAE’s healthcare sector.

By leveraging its strong connections to initiatives such as the Emirati Genome Project and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center provides innovative radiation treatments and precision oncological cellular therapies that combat the various types of diseases found in the UAE.