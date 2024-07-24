As the first centre accredited for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, this achievement highlights ADSCC’s national role in providing life-saving treatments for blood cancers, genetic diseases like thalassaemia and Krabbe, and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

ADSCC performed the UAE’s first bone marrow transplant for a patient with multiple myeloma in 2020, the Middle East’s first for a patient with multiple sclerosis in 2022, the UAE’s first for a patient with thalassaemia in 2023, and the UAE’s first for a three-month-old with Krabbe disease.

In 2023, ADSCC also manufactured the first CAR-T Cell Therapy in the UAE and the Middle East, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad for this treatment.

Successful engraftment rates

The AD-BMT programme has achieved successful engraftment rates with no incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), which means the new blood cells did not attack the patient’s body.

The survival rates match international standards. The programme’s success is measured by survival rates within 100 days and one year post-transplant, all of which ADSCC has met.

Recently, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), becoming the first cellular therapy product processing laboratory in the UAE to achieve this.

Far-reaching impact

Professor Yendry Ventura, chief executive officer of ADSCC and adjunct professor at UAE University, said, “With our positive clinical outcomes, the programme’s impact extends to the broader medical community by setting new standards in transplant care and adopting innovations that enhance patient outcomes.”

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, executive director of the AD-BMT and Director General of Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) said, “Bone marrow transplantation is a critical therapeutic intervention for patients with hematologic malignancies and other severe disorders. As a hematologist, it is incredibly gratifying to witness the profound impact our AD-BMT programme has had on patients and their families throughout the UAE and the region.

She said reaching the milestone of 100 transplants mostly in the past two years highlighted the groundbreaking advancements and patient-focused care the country is pioneering.

“The programme’s success has been demonstrated by the positive survival rates, reduced relapse rates, and enhanced quality of life post-transplant. These outcomes have been supported by rigorous preclinical and clinical research, optimised conditioning regimens, and advancements in donor matching and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis.

“Moreover, the extensive data collected from our patients provides valuable insights into disease mechanisms, immune reconstitution, and long-term survivorship, further improving our protocols and expanding the applicability of this life-saving treatment.”

In 24 months, ADSCC performed over 70 autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplants for patients with leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and more than 20 for patients with multiple sclerosis, Krabbe disease, thalassaemia, and other genetic diseases. Nearly 20 of these transplants were for children aged three months to 18 years.