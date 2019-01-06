Most of the men whom I have worked with do not have the language to describe how they feel, because it was not something that was encouraged (it was actually even discouraged) when they were children. Whereas women will very often sit down with a therapist and start talking about their feelings and their difficulties, men find it more difficult to know where to start, how to navigate the rough and unpredictable terrain of emotions, and how to tolerate the distress that often comes from allowing yourself to be vulnerable.