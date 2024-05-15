A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) had confirmed that the product is not present in the markets of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and had not entered through its ports

What's the background?

Recently, on Sunday, it was reported that Saudi Arabia had issued a nationwide recall there of Bon Tum mayonnaise following food poisoning incidents linked to the product.

The contamination was identified as the bacterium “Clostridium botulinum” in mayonnaise used at Hamburgini restaurant in Riyadh and was subsequently found in the brand’s products at a manufacturing facility.