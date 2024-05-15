Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in coordination with the local food control authorities, on Wednesday confirmed that ‘Bon Tum’ mayonnaise is not available in UAE’s markets and that the product has not been exported to the UAE.
A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) had confirmed that the product is not present in the markets of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and had not entered through its ports
What's the background?
Recently, on Sunday, it was reported that Saudi Arabia had issued a nationwide recall there of Bon Tum mayonnaise following food poisoning incidents linked to the product.
The contamination was identified as the bacterium “Clostridium botulinum” in mayonnaise used at Hamburgini restaurant in Riyadh and was subsequently found in the brand’s products at a manufacturing facility.
As a preventive measure, the ministry ceased the distribution of the implicated mayonnaise and halted production at the affected facility.