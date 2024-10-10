“I was on crutches, in and out hospitals, and yes, it impacted my studies earlier. The condition in my eyes took longer to diagnose as doctors couldn’t figure it out right away. I had to give up a lot of what I loved. But I’ve learned to cope with my situation,” says Emma, who is passionate about art and musical theatre.

Emma In what is a little-known trend, a growing number of youngsters are being diagnosed with arthritis, a condition affecting the joints and connective tissues, usually associated with adults. But ahead of World Arthritis Day on October 12, those like Emma are now out to raise awareness about the fact that rheumatic diseases like theirs know no age.

Indian expat student Tanishka, 16, in Dubai is another example.

The Year 12 student says, “I blog to document my daily experiences because I want to share my journey and help others like me.”

Tanishka Tanishka, who suffers from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), says she and her parents learnt about the condition only when she was afflicted with it – at the age of 12.

According to Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation, SLE is an autoimmune disease where the immune system of the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

It can adversely affect the joints, kidneys, brain, skin and other organs.

What causes SLE is still not known, she says, adding that genetic factors sometimes come into play. It has also been found to be triggered by viruses, injuries, stress and vaccines in some cases.

The symptoms of SLE vary and can include joints pain, swollen joints, stiffness in the mornings, hair loss, rashes on the face and kidney trouble. - Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation

Tanishka recalls her first symptoms. “I still remember the time when my iron levels went down and antibodies were found in my blood. I was in hospital and had to miss school. I had no idea what had gone wrong,” she says.

In due course, when the SLE diagnosis came about and she began treatment for it, there were many adjustments that she had to make in her lifestyle. But she did it with grit.

Free community event October 12 is marked as the World Arthritis Day. According to the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF), arthritis, a silent condition, affects one in five people in the UAE. The foundation is holding a community-centered event, themed ‘Let’s Keep Moving and Embrace Mobility’ on October 12 to enrich lives by providing essential insights and practical strategies for managing arthritis and enhancing musculoskeletal health.

Attendees can benefit from life coaching sessions to boost mental wellness, receive tailored nutritional guidance, and undergo ultrasound screenings for arthritis detection. The event will also host a patient engagement workshop, offering opportunities for mutual support.

This community event is free of charge and will be held at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, between 8am and 5pm.

“I still get joint pain and have to be very careful with my exposure to the sun. My skin gets inflamed, my knees and elbows get swollen. I used to play the piano and tennis but can no longer do so. But life has to go on,” she says, looking forward to sharing her journey in a panel discussion on October 12.

Another teenager, Ysabella, a 16-year-old Filipina Year 11 student in Sharjah, also suffers from SLE. She talks of how she has managed to continue with sports and academics despite frequent flare-ups and sun avoidance.

Ysabella “My first symptoms showed up in 2021 when I was 13. My trigger finger was very painful and I also developed rashes on my face. It took a few days before the rheumatologist diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, for which there was no known cause or cure.”

But as she copes with her condition with an unyielding spirit, she has to limit her exposure to the sun and also her writing.

“During my exams, I am given extra time to write with breaks in between,” she says.

Dr Badsha stresses on the importance of family and societal support in such cases.

“This is very essential. Being able to be active is one thing, the psychological aspect cannot be ignored either.”

She says with medication and immune-supplements, most patients can lead an active life .