Last year, ADBBS, which provides all blood transfusions in the emirate, welcomed around 55,000 donors and collected around 60,000 units of blood. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, which is observed worldwide on June 14 every year, 20 regular blood donors in Abu Dhabi were on Tuesday honoured by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

Seha, the emirate’s public health provider, manages the Abu Dhabi Blood Banks Services (ADBBS). It also recognised 15 companies that regularly encourage blood donations among their employees.

“The provision of safe blood and blood components is a fundamental element to any successful health-care system, and at the core of a sufficient blood bank is the community. It is our responsibility — each one of us — to play a role in nurturing the availability of this lifeline for our families, loved ones, neighbours and even people we may not know. There is no greater feeling than contributing to the recovery of one who is in need, which is why we call on the people of Abu Dhabi to donate, promising you that we will diligently ensure a safe, reliable and seamless process for blood collection,” said Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Seha acting chief operations officer.

‘Give blood and keep the world beating’

Last year, ADBBS, which provides all blood transfusions in the emirate, welcomed around 55,000 donors and collected around 60,000 units of blood.

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the theme ‘Give blood and keep the world beating’, highlighting the essential contribution blood donors make to keep the world alive by saving lives and improving others’ health. It also reinforced the global call for more people to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health.

During the past year, ADBBS transformed its facilities and blood collection processes to ensure the protection of donors amidst the pandemic. Thanks to the ongoing commitment of donors, ADBBS continued to cater to the needs of the health-care facilities and centres across the capital, and as a result, all emergency and scheduled procedures continued as normal. ADBBS also pioneered the Frozen Red Blood Cells project at the start of the year, the first of its kind in the UAE that extends the lifespan of red blood cells to ten years, and by extension, creates a significant stockpile of frozen blood ready for any scenario.

‘Lending a helping hand’