Abu Dhabi: UAE’s health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as those who are unvaccinated are at high risk to new mutated variants.
“New variants pose a high danger to society, particularly to unvaccinated ones,” said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, during the media briefing on Tuesday.
She said that new strains of coronavirus mutations have been detected in countries across the world, urging unvaccinated people to take the vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families and the entire society.
She spoke of the importance of the booster shot, Dr Farida said: “Studies show that vaccinated people are less vulnerable to the infection and its complications.”
Dr Farida said health authorities offer booster vaccine shots, whether of the same vaccine the recipient received earlier, or another type, based on medical evaluation.
The elderly and people with chronic diseases are being urged to receive the booster shot. She said the booster dose helps reinforce immunity response. “Booster doses of all types of vaccines are available.”
According to the ministry’s latest figures, more than 87 per cent of eligible residents who are above 16 years have received the vaccine, while over 97 per cent of old residents have received the inoculation.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has administered almost 13.9 million doses of the vaccine as on June 15, taking the rate of doses to 141.1 per 100 people, which is the highest in the world.