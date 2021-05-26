1 of 9
#1 Stephane Bancel | Net worth: $4.3 billion | Company: Moderna | Bancel is the Chief Executive Officer of Moderna since 2011. Before joining the company, he served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of the French diagnostics company bioMérieux SA.
#2 Ugur Sahin | Net worth: $4 billion | Company: BioNTech | Sahin is the Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech. Sahin initiated and oversees “Project Lightspeed,” the development of the first mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, moving from lab and clinical testing to conditional approval within 11-month period.
#3 Timothy Springer | Net worth: $2.2 billion | Company: Moderna | Springer is a founding investor in Moderna Therapeutics. He is also a founder and investor in Scholar Rock and in Morphic Rock Therapeutics.
#4 Noubar Afeyan | Net worth: $1.9 billion | Company: Moderna | Afeyan is a co-founder and chairman of Moderna and the founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, an enterprise where entrepreneurially-minded scientists come up with solutions to improve human health.
#5 Juan Lopez-Belmonte | Net worth: $1.8 billion| Company: ROVI | Lopez Belmonte has served as the Chairman of Board of Directors for over 24 years. ROVI is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company inked an agreement in July 2020 to manufacture and package Moderna vaccine.
#6 Robert Langer | Net worth: $1.6 billion | Company: Moderna | Langer is a founding investor in Moderna. He served as a member of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s SCIENCE Board, the FDA’s highest advisory board, from 1995 to 2002, and as its Chairman from 1999 to 2002.
#7 Zhu Tao | Net worth: $1.3 billion | Company: CanSino Biologics| Tao is one of the co-founders of CanSino Biologics. He was appointed as executive director on January 2009 and has served as the chief scientific officer since January 2009. He is responsible for vaccine research and development for CanSino Biologics.
#8 Qiu Dongxu | Net worth: $1.2 billion | Company: CanSino Biologics | Dongxu is another co-founder of CanSino Biologics company. He was appointed as an executive director on January 2009, and has served as senior vice president since January 2009.
#9 Helen Mao | Net worth: $1 billion | Company: CanSino Biologics |Mao is a Deputy, Manager and Co-Founder at CanSino Biologics based in Tianjin. Previously, Helen was an Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy at Tianjin University of Science and Technology.
