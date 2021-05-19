1 of 15
A blue whale model with a band-aid on its fin hangs above pop up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine next to a brandy pot still in the remote mountain village Ljevista, Kolasin Municipality, Montenegro.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination centre located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Image Credit: Reuters
People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A rice mill worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Bavla village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by the mall's management and retailers in Belgrade, Serbia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Marair Queiroz receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from municipal health worker Neuda Sousa during a flood by the rising Solimoes river of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People get vaccinated against the coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
France's national cycling team trains as people wait to get a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a consultation and vaccination center that travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil.
Image Credit: Reuters
Municipal health worker Ana Cassia Oliveira de Lima and her colleague are seen along the Negro river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, before administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Nossa Senhora do Livramento community, in Manaus, Brazil.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Venice resident receives a coronavirus vaccine on board a traditional 'vaporetto', a ferry normally used for public transportation in Venice, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man on a motorcycle gets inoculated against COVID-19 during a drive in vaccination facility for people above 45 years at a shopping mall in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi.
Image Credit: AP
A medical worker watch residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus step off the bus after receiving the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site near the residential area in Beijing.
Image Credit: AP
A health worker inoculates a man with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish church in Quezon city, Philippines.The church was used to speed up the vaccination process to residents in the area.
Image Credit: AP