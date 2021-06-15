Dubai: UAE has doled out 116,377 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of doses dispensed to 13,964,439 and the UAE's rate of vaccination to 141.19 doses per 100 people.
On Monday, the emirate of Dubai marked six months since it rolled out its vaccination drive. The Dubai Media Office offered a report on the progress the emirate has made in its fight against COVID-19 during this time.
Alongside a video posted on its social media handles, it posted the latest facts and figures of city-wide inoculation. It reported that more than 2.3 million people have received the vaccine in Dubai.
That means about 83 per cent of the eligible groups have been vaccinated. Besides this, 64 per cent of the targeted groups received two vaccine doses and 20 per cent have received none.
The UAE has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, which has exacted a huge toll globally; as on Tuesday, 3,807,276 people had succumbed to the virus or its complications according to WHO.
In UAE, currently three vaccines are available: Sinopharm (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine); Pfizer/BioNTech (mRNA) and Sputnik V.