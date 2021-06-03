1 of 7
Even as the list of victims of COVID-19 grows ever longer, some celebrities insist on flouting rules much to the dismay of their fans – and the authorities. On Thursday, actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were the latest in a line of such stars, when they decided to head off on a car ride in spite of Mumbai being in lockdown. Here we look at instances where Bollywood celebs who got into trouble with the law for thinking they were above it.
Mumbai Police confirmed Shroff and Patani and their driver were all booked by Bandra Police for violating lockdown rules. The FIR was filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant) and 34 (common intention) against the actors. They made bail however and no arrests were made.
‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ actor Gauahar Khan was also booked by BMC last year for rule breaking. She had decided to go shoot for a movie in Mumbai in spite of testing positive for the novel coronavirus. "The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the civic body tweeted along with a copy of the FIR at the time.
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first stars who tested positive for the virus; she was also one of the first to be at the receiving end of several FIRs for 'negligence' amidst the first wave of the pandemic. Even though she was infected, the singer had continued to attend several public meetings. Kapoor was booked under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant.
Vivek Oberoi decided to show off his new bike by riding without a helmet. The video, which the actor posted on social media, was all the evidence they needed to slap him with a Rs500 fine. He was also given a fine for not wearing a mask during a pandemic.
The legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah was photographed by the Indian paparazzi on his normal walk at Pali Hill,. But after being told not to leave the house during the lockdown hours by Mumbai police as part of Covid-19 regulations, Shah played the responsible citizen and returned home immediately.
Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, was recently in the news for having being arrested following a party in Mumbai for COVID rule breaking. Soon after however she slammed the rumours. India Today quoted her statement: "A humble clarification. I was at a close friend's birthday dinner and a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2:30 am, the authorities entered the club. “Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible (sic)."
