1 of 8
With the shadow of COVID-19 still being cast across the world, Eid ul-Fitr this year is going to be a subdued affair. Here’s a look at some things Bollywood fans are going to miss this Eid. And one fun thing that’ll stay the same.
Image Credit: Insta/divyadutta25
2 of 8
Watching Bollywood’s Bhai in action. Every year Salman Khan drops a new project for his fans on Eid. This year this is one tradition that’s not changing - ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ drops in cinemas in the UAE on May 13.
Image Credit:
3 of 8
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Manaat often turns into a meet-and-greet location where the Bollywood big-wig and his fans wish one another on special moments. This year social distancing protocols are in place; no greetings will be exchanged in place.
Image Credit: PTI
4 of 8
One of the most looked forward to get-togethers each year is politician Baba Siddique's star-cast iftar party. It’s got celebs and fashion and large buffets full of exotic delicacies. Sadly, this year, this party is on hiatus.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
And just like Shah Rukh Khan’s annual ritual, over the last few years Salman Khan and his family meet fans outside their Galaxy apartment – another plan that’s going to have to be put on hold.
Image Credit: twitter@BeingSalmanKhan
6 of 8
Mohammad Ali Road is home to a number of eateries that are frequented by stars including Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari. The global pandemic however has stopped Mumbai’s residents from indulging in their favourite treats; for the first time in over a century it’s been shut during Ramadan.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 8
Tinsel Town’s Aamir Khan celebrates the festival with his family. Over the years, he’s been seen with wife, Kiran Rao, and their son, Azad, posing for pictures. Will he stop this year for a photoshoot? Seems unlikely.
Image Credit:
8 of 8
What would Bollywood be without glamourous parties? Actors including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar are known for their Eid parties. Will these mixers make it online? Only time will tell.
Image Credit: twitter/@AzmiShabana